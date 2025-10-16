How to welcome newcomer students to schools in Canada — and why everyone benefits

From shifting family roles to cultural differences, newcomer students face unique challenges. UBC psychologist Dr. Anusha Kassan shares how schools can create spaces where all students thrive.

The new school year brings excitement and uncertainty. For children and teens new to Canada, the transition can be especially complex.



Dr. Anusha Kassan, associate professor in the school and applied child psychology program at the UBC faculty of education, explains how schools can support newcomer students and why diversity strengthens learning for everyone.

What are some of the biggest challenges newcomer students face when starting school in Canada?

Newcomer students—defined by the Government of Canada as international students, immigrants, and refugees who’ve been here for five years or less—often face multiple layers of adjustment. They’re navigating a new education system, learning a new language and trying to find their place socially and culturally.

Many come from collectivist cultures, where identity is shaped by belonging to a group. In Canada, the culture is more individualistic, which can feel unfamiliar and isolating. Supports like counselling may not always feel relevant or comfortable to students from different cultural backgrounds.

Family dynamics also shift. Children often learn English faster than their parents and take on responsibilities like translating for teachers or administrators. This “language brokering” can be empowering but also burdensome—especially during adolescence, a time of emotional and identity development.

How can classmates and teachers help newcomer students feel welcome and included?

Small gestures go a long way. For teens, it’s about opening space for someone new—inviting them to join a group, sitting together or including them in conversations. Unfortunately, language barriers and cultural differences often prevent these connections from forming naturally.

It’s also important for classmates to learn about the experiences of newcomers and diverse communities. That awareness helps them avoid making assumptions or saying things that, even if well-intentioned, can come across as hurtful or insensitive. Parents and teachers can play a crucial role here by encouraging ongoing discussions at home and in the classroom.

Teachers and parents can help by encouraging curiosity and empathy. When students learn about the experiences of newcomers, they’re less likely to make assumptions or unintentionally hurtful comments. Sports and extracurriculars are especially powerful entry points. Many newcomer youth say that joining a team or club was the first time they felt they belonged.

What can parents—both newcomer and established—do to support inclusion at school?

Newcomer parents face a steep learning curve. They’re navigating multiple systems—healthcare, housing, banking and education—all at once. Many want to be involved in their children’s school life but don’t know how. Schools can help by offering flexible communication options: email, phone calls, paper notices or even a friendly hello at drop-off.

Cultural brokers—people who speak the same language and understand the community context—can be invaluable in helping families feel supported and informed.

Established parents can foster inclusion by talking to their kids about empathy and social responsibility. Encouraging children to reach out to new classmates or those who seem isolated helps build a more welcoming environment. Parents can also model inclusive behaviour by participating in school events and connecting with diverse families.

Why is classroom diversity beneficial for all students—not just newcomers?

Some people worry that diversity might slow down learning. In fact, research shows the opposite. Students who grow up in diverse classrooms develop intercultural competence early, preparing them for success in university, the workplace and beyond. Schools that reflect the wider world help all students thrive.



This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Read the full version here.