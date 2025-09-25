UBC launches world’s first mushroom-powered waterless toilet

UBC researchers are launching the world’s first mushroom-powered waterless toilet at the UBC Botanical Garden on Sept. 26. The MycoToilet turns human waste into nutrient-rich compost and features a modern, sustainable design.

Media preview event: Journalists are invited to an exclusive preview of the MycoToilet on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Full details below.

UBC researchers are launching the world’s first mushroom-powered waterless toilet, the MycoToilet, at the UBC Botanical Garden on Sept. 26. The prototype turns human waste into nutrient-rich compost using mycelia—the root networks of mushrooms—and features a modern, sustainable design that can be dropped into parks, remote communities and areas without plumbing.

“We wanted to turn a daily routine everyone knows into a pleasant experience that reminds us of our connection to ecological cycles,” said Joseph Dahmen, associate professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture (SALA) and project lead.

“Composting toilets often carry negative associations. We aimed to create a system that’s clean, comfortable and easy to use.”

Sustainable design, ready to drop in

The modular toilet requires just four maintenance visits a year and is wheelchair-accessible. “From an operations perspective, this is streamlined by design,” said Prof. Dahmen. “We’ve taken out the uncertainty that can scare municipalities away from composting toilets and solved it—the schedule is set, the ventilation is integrated, everything works as it should.”

Unlike conventional chemical toilets, which contain formaldehyde and other chemicals that require treating waste as toxic material, the MycoToilet offers a safe, environmentally friendly alternative that also prioritizes user comfort and hygiene.

Prefabricated timber panels form the structure, while a cedar exterior is naturally rot-resistant and charred for antimicrobial properties. A green roof supports local plants and wildlife and a low-power fan keeps air circulating.

The skylit building blends into the forest near UBC’s tree walk. A ramp leads visitors to the entrance, where timber and stainless steel finishes, along with a ventilated cedar structure and odour-absorbing mycelium compartments, replace the typical look and smell of composting toilets.

How the MycoToilet works

At the back, a system separates liquid from solid waste. Solid waste enters a mycelium-lined compartment, where fungi absorb odours and microbes break it down into compost.

“Fungi are very good at breaking down biomass, including human and animal waste,” said Dr. Steven Hallam, professor in the department of microbiology and immunology. “They produce enzymes that transform material into simpler compounds while supporting microbial communities that accelerate decomposition. No added water, electricity or chemicals are required.”

Researchers will study how microbial communities interact with the mushrooms to optimize aerobic waste breakdown and avoid the odours common in anaerobic composting. Lab tests suggest mycelium liners remove more than 90 per cent of odour-causing compounds.

Pilot test begins Sept. 26

A six-week pilot will test the system with real users while monitoring the mycelia’s transformation. Once fully operational, the MycoToilet is expected to produce roughly 600 litres of soil and 2,000 litres of liquid fertilizer annually, converting maintenance into a resource and reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers.

“If successful, the MycoToilet could provide a self-contained, cost-effective solution for managing waste in parks, municipalities, remote communities and developing regions,” said Prof. Dahmen.

The project involved researchers from SALA and the department of microbiology and immunology, with support from NSERC’s New Frontiers in Research Fund, UBC’s Campus as a Living Lab, UBC SEEDS Sustainability Program, and the BioProducts Institute, with networking support from the Microbial Cell Systems for Sustainable Living (MCELLS) research cluster.

Additional resources:

Media Preview Invitation

Journalists are invited to a MycoToilet preview ahead of its public launch.

Date: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Time: 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: UBC Botanical Garden, 6804 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 2J9 (please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or emma.fennell@ubc.ca for the closest entrance).

Highlights:

Demo and Q&A with lead researchers

Behind-the-scenes access to system components

One-on-one interview availability

Photo and video opportunities in the garden

Dropbox of high-resolution images for registered media

RSVP required: Please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or emma.fennell@ubc.ca to confirm attendance.

The MycoToilet opens later that day to the public. More info here.