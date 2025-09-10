The future is compostable. Period.

UBC biomedical engineering alumna Rashmi Prakash, who has developed sustainable and reliable menstrual pad, winning her the James Dyson Award's Canada prize for design innovation.

UBC engineer creates fully compostable pads

Billions of menstrual pads end up in landfills each year. Most mainstream pads contain up to 90 per cent plastic and can take centuries to degrade. Even biodegradable products can leave plastics and harmful chemicals behind.

Enter UBC biomedical engineering alumna Rashmi Prakash, who has developed a pad that’s both sustainable and reliable, winning her the James Dyson Award’s Canada prize for design innovation.

From farm waste to fibre

The pads are fully compostable, contain no plastic, and break down within two months.

An adjunct professor at UBC’s school of biomedical engineering, Prakash developed a proprietary fibre blend from farm waste in Nova Scotia, where she is based. She hopes to expand sourcing across Canada.

The pads have passed tests for absorbency, skin safety and ability to be composted, and the first wholesale batch has been sold.

Taking the plastic out of periods

Winning the Dyson prize reinforces Prakash’s mission to prove sustainable design can compete globally.

“This award recognizes the urgent need to eliminate plastics from everyday products,” said Prakash.