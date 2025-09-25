MycoToilet project backgrounder

Lou Bosshart

A modern, sustainable toilet structure is situated in a lush forest setting. The wooden building features vertical slats and a green roof with plants growing on top. A ramp leads up to the entrance, which is illuminated by warm light from inside. The surrounding area is dense with trees and ferns, emphasizing the eco-friendly design intended for use in natural environments without plumbing infrastructure. This prototype “mycotoilet” uses mycelia—the root networks of mushrooms—to transform human waste into nutrient-rich compost.

The MycoToilet, a mushroom-powered waterless toilet opens at UBC Sept. 26. Photo: Joseph Dahmen

Prototype Development

  • The MycoToilet prototype was refined over several years, including an early version designed for use in a refugee camp.

Architectural Details

  • The wedge-shaped building is installed in a grove of mature Douglas fir trees near the entrance to the UBC Botanical Garden tree walk.
  • A gentle ramp guides visitors through a fern-filled landscape to the entrance.
  • A sliding door opens onto smooth timber interiors, naturally lit by a skylight in the planted roof.
  • Timber and stainless steel finishes create a clean, contemporary aesthetic, contrasting with the rustic look often associated with composting toilets.

Manufacturing Partners

  • Prefabricated cross-dowel timber panels manufactured by BC Passive House, a mass timber and light framing prefabrication company in Penticton, B.C., using computerized tools.
  • Plumbing provided by TyAx Plumbing & Heating.

Additional Quotes from Prof. Dahmen:

Innovation
“What’s novel about this project is that it’s a modular, common-sense solution to a widespread problem. Traditional chemical toilets smell unpleasant and convert a valuable resource into toxic waste. We’ve wrapped the whole system into an architecturally compelling package that’s a pleasant experience that smells good, looks good and works seamlessly. It’s something a municipal government could order and have installed and operational immediately.”

Rethinking Urban Sanitation
“The purpose of building this was to demonstrate a truly modular technology. More than just another technical solution, it’s a complete rethinking of how we handle human waste in urban environments.”

