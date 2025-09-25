MycoToilet project backgrounder

Prototype Development

The MycoToilet prototype was refined over several years, including an early version designed for use in a refugee camp.

Architectural Details

The wedge-shaped building is installed in a grove of mature Douglas fir trees near the entrance to the UBC Botanical Garden tree walk.

A gentle ramp guides visitors through a fern-filled landscape to the entrance.

A sliding door opens onto smooth timber interiors, naturally lit by a skylight in the planted roof.

Timber and stainless steel finishes create a clean, contemporary aesthetic, contrasting with the rustic look often associated with composting toilets.

Manufacturing Partners

Prefabricated cross-dowel timber panels manufactured by BC Passive House, a mass timber and light framing prefabrication company in Penticton, B.C., using computerized tools.

Plumbing provided by TyAx Plumbing & Heating.

Additional Quotes from Prof. Dahmen:

Innovation

“What’s novel about this project is that it’s a modular, common-sense solution to a widespread problem. Traditional chemical toilets smell unpleasant and convert a valuable resource into toxic waste. We’ve wrapped the whole system into an architecturally compelling package that’s a pleasant experience that smells good, looks good and works seamlessly. It’s something a municipal government could order and have installed and operational immediately.”

Rethinking Urban Sanitation

“The purpose of building this was to demonstrate a truly modular technology. More than just another technical solution, it’s a complete rethinking of how we handle human waste in urban environments.”