Lonely, socially anxious people see particular benefit from performing small acts of kindness

Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a public health concern, associated with a wide range of physical and mental health risks. Performing acts of kindness, whether volunteering at an organization or helping someone you know, has been considered a potential way to boost wellbeing, but research has shown mixed results on its effectiveness in reducing loneliness.

Psychology researchers from the University of British Columbia asked a more specific question: For whom does a kindness-based intervention work best? Their recent study published in Journal of Personality looks at how performing small, everyday acts of kindness can affect people experiencing loneliness—and whether certain individuals benefit more than others.

Dr. Yeeun Archer Lee, now an assistant professor of psychology at Trinity Western University, conducted the research as a UBC PhD student under Dr. Frances Chen. We spoke with Dr. Archer Lee about her work.

Why did your team focus on performing acts of kindness as an intervention?

Prosocial behaviours have already shown promise in improving wellbeing, but not everyone responds the same way. Our goal was to understand who gets the most out of these interventions. We focused on people experiencing loneliness, who tend to be more socially anxious and withdrawn. Acts of kindness may help shift attention from their own social pain to others’ needs, while often eliciting positive reactions that create opportunities to build meaningful interactions and help them re-engage socially.

What did the study involve?

We worked with United Way BC to recruit over 200 adults in B.C. who were experiencing loneliness at least some of the time. For two weeks, participants in the kindness group were asked to perform one extra act of kindness each day, of their choice: things like sending an encouraging text to a friend, offering a seat on the bus or helping a neighbour with groceries. A control group was asked to take a daily self-care break instead, such as having a cup of tea or going for a short walk.

What did you find?

The acts of kindness helped reduce loneliness more than self-care breaks, especially for people who started the study with higher levels of loneliness or social anxiety. These people also reported interacting more with others even after the intervention. So, it wasn’t a universal effect—it worked particularly well for those who might otherwise be struggling the most. That helps explain why past studies have shown inconsistent results: Kindness may not reduce loneliness for everyone equally.

Did how they practiced kindness matter?

Yes. We found that acts of kindness directed toward “weak ties”—such as neighbours, coworkers or acquaintances—could be especially helpful. These aren’t the people you’re closest to, but they’re still part of your social circle. Doing more kind acts toward them led to greater reductions in loneliness and more subsequent interaction with weak ties. Directing acts of kindness toward total strangers wasn’t as effective for reducing loneliness.

Why do you think this worked better for more socially anxious participants?

We didn’t ask them to join parties or make new friends. We asked them to do something simple and doable that could benefit others. Social anxiety often involves worrying about how others perceive you. Kindness shifts the focus outward. That makes it a practical, approachable action.

What advice would you give to someone who feels lonely?

I would encourage them to perform a small act of kindness each day, and remind them that helping others can make a positive difference not only in others’ days, but in our own as well. And sometimes, it’s worth reaching out to people just outside your closest circle. Those weak ties can make a difference.

What’s next for your line of research?

My next project focuses on how different approaches might work better for different groups: young versus older adults, or people with lower incomes, people with disabilities or those who identify as minorities. The goal is to move beyond one-size-fits-all interventions. We also want to emphasize that loneliness is a social issue, it’s not all for individuals to fix themselves. So, while individual actions can help, we also need systemic changes to support connection in our society.