ADHD misinformation on TikTok is shaping young adults’ perceptions

An analysis of the 100 most-viewed TikTok videos related to ADHD revealed that fewer than half the claims about symptoms actually align with clinical guidelines for diagnosing ADHD.

The most popular ADHD-related content on TikTok often does not match mental health professionals’ views, potentially influencing how young adults perceive the disorder, a new University of B.C. study has found.

An analysis of the 100 most-viewed TikTok videos related to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) revealed that fewer than half the claims regarding symptoms made in those videos actually align with clinical guidelines for diagnosing ADHD.

“TikTok can be an incredible tool for raising awareness and reducing stigma, but it also has a downside,” said Vasileia Karasavva, lead author of the study published today in PLOS One and a PhD student in clinical psychology. “Anecdotes and personal experiences are powerful, but when they lack context, they can lead to misunderstandings about ADHD and mental health in general.”

In the videos, many TikTok creators shared personal experiences without indicating that they don’t necessarily apply to everyone with ADHD, and might even occur for people who don’t have the disorder. This lack of nuance may lead viewers to misinterpret symptoms or incorrectly diagnose themselves.

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders diagnosed in childhood, and often continues into adulthood​. It is characterized by having difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour. It is estimated to affect about three to seven per cent of adults worldwide.

How TikTok influences perceptions

The study found that the more ADHD-related TikTok content a young adult consumes, the more likely they are to overestimate both the prevalence and severity of ADHD symptoms in the general population. Participants who watched more of this content were also more likely to recommend the videos—despite the unreliability of the information.

Researchers had two clinical psychologists evaluate the top 100 most-viewed TikTok videos under the hashtag #ADHD for accuracy, nuance and overall quality. Then, 843 undergraduate students were surveyed about their TikTok habits and asked to rate 10 videos: the five highest-rated and five lowest-rated by the psychologists.

The results showed a clear difference in how each group assessed the content:

Clinical psychologists gave the more accurate ADHD videos an average rating of 3.6 out of five, while young adults gave them 2.8.

The psychologists rated the least reliable videos at 1.1 out of five. Young adults rated them significantly higher at 2.3.

This suggests that misinformation may be slipping through unnoticed by most young people.

The need for professional engagement on social media

Clinical psychologists and other mental health professionals could play a more active role in TikTok discussions around ADHD, the researchers say. By providing expert-backed content, they could help counter misinformation and ensure young people have access to reliable resources.

“Some young adults turn to TikTok because of access barriers, or negative experiences they have had with mental health professionals,” said Dr. Amori Mikami, a professor of psychology at UBC and the study’s senior author. “It is also our responsibility to address equity gaps in who can see a psychologist.”

A balanced approach to ADHD information

The study underscores the importance of seeking professional guidance when considering an ADHD diagnosis. While TikTok can be a valuable tool for community building, it should not replace evidence-based resources. The researchers advise young adults to:

Cross check TikTok information with reputable sources such as medical websites, books and healthcare professionals.

See doctors, therapists or university mental health services for guidance on ADHD and other concerns.

Consider whether stress, anxiety or cognitive overload could be contributing to difficulties before assuming you have ADHD.

Interview language(s): English, Greek (Karasavva)