T-Birds by day, EBUGs by night

For University of British Columbia men’s hockey goaltenders, the chance to be an Emergency Backup Goalie (EBUG) for the Vancouver Canucks is an unforgettable opportunity—one that offers them a front-row seat to the NHL experience and a very remote chance for a view from between the pipes.

Cole Schwebius and Dorrin Luding, both goalies for the UBC Thunderbirds hockey team, have had the rare privilege of being part of the Canucks’ EBUG program. From rubbing elbows with Canucks alumni to the excitement of potentially suiting up for an NHL game, their experiences are ones most hockey fans can only dream of.

The chance to step in

Oct. 28, 2022: Dorrin Luding at the UBC Thunderbirds vs MacEwan University Griffins game during USports Canada West action at UBC. (Photo by Chuck Russell/UBC Athletics)

Every team in the NHL has two goalies available to play in each game, but if injuries happen to those goalies during the game, an EBUG will get the chance to get on the ice as their replacement. The most thrilling aspect of being an EBUG is that at any moment, either Schwebius or Luding could be called in to step into the net.

“Always keep your phone near you,” Luding advises, recalling one night when he was nearly forced to replace an injured Canucks’ goalie. “I got a text saying I had to come down and get dressed. I was fully padded up and sitting in the dressing room. That was the closest I have ever come to getting in a game.”

“Being so close to the NHL, watching the games up close and getting to meet players and staff—it’s an opportunity most people don’t get and I’m just grateful for it.” Dorrin Luding

“I’ve had a few close calls,” Schwebius says. “There was one time when Anaheim’s goalie got up a little gingerly, and I got a text saying, ‘Just keep an eye out, in case.’” Schwebius did not have to suit up that night, but knowing the opportunity could arise at any time adds an extra layer of excitement to each game.

A unique role with big responsibilities

As EBUGs, Schwebius and Luding have a backstage pass to the NHL, which gives them an inside look at the action. “We drop our gear off when we get to the arena and then go upstairs to eat a pregame meal in the press box with the Canucks staff,” says Schwebius.

“It’s always exciting to get to be up in the press box before games and witnessing the action from a different perspective, all with the knowledge that I’m an injury away from potentially being called into action,” Schwebius continues.

Jan. 10, 2025: Cole Schwebius at the UBC Thunderbirds and Mount Royal University Cougars game at UBC. (Photo by Bob Frid/UBC Athletics – All Rights Reserved)

Luding shares similar excitement about the opportunity to be so close to the action. “I have to remind myself that I’m not just there as a fan,” he says. “It’s cool to be around all these legendary players like Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and staff members while having dinner in the press box. Every moment is special, especially since I have been a Canucks fan since I was a kid.”

A bright future ahead

While their time as EBUGs is undeniably exciting, both Schwebius and Luding are focused on their futures as students as well. Schwebius is in his third year at UBC and is considering a career in finance or accounting after graduation, though he still holds onto the dream of playing professional hockey one day.

Luding, set to graduate this year with a major in psychology, is preparing for life after his time as an EBUG. Once his playing days are behind him, the experience of being an emergency goalie for the Canucks will remain a highlight of his journey.

“It’s amazing to have had the chance to be part of this program,” says Luding. “Being so close to the NHL, watching the games up close and getting to meet players and staff—it’s an opportunity most people don’t get and I’m just grateful for it.”

