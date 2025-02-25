Canadian school principals call for more support to deal with student substance use

The study highlights the growing complexity of substance use in educational settings and the urgent need for evidence-aligned strategies.

A new national survey reveals that school principals across Canada are spending a substantial amount of time managing student substance use but lack the resources to respond effectively.

The study, led by Wellstream, a UBC-based research initiative focused on harm prevention in schools, highlights the growing complexity of substance use in educational settings and the urgent need for evidence-aligned strategies.

“Many principals are spending more time addressing substance use in their schools over the past year compared to the previous year,” said Dr. Emily Jenkins, an associate professor in UBC’s school of nursing and lead researcher on the study. Principals reported an increase in student substance use, often in complex situations, with limited access to external support services.

The study also found clear links between family substance use, student mental health challenges and substance use in schools. “Preventing substance-use harms among children and youth requires a comprehensive strategy that acknowledges the multifaceted nature of this issue. Given this, ‘Just say no’ doesn’t cut it,” said Dr. Jenkins.

Vaping remains the top concern

The survey, which gathered insights from 204 school principals, vice-principals and heads of school, found that vaping is the most prevalent substance-related issue, despite ongoing prevention efforts.

“School leaders told us that punitive approaches such as confiscating vape products or suspending students have done little to address the root causes of use,” said Dr. Jenkins. “Vape products are widely available, aggressively marketed and highly appealing to young people, making them difficult to curb through discipline alone.”

Beyond vaping, principals also cited concerns about the use of other substances, with cannabis, tobacco and nicotine products, caffeine and energy drinks, and alcohol reported as the most widely used substances on school property.

Strain on school resources and staff

Managing student substance use is placing increasing pressure on school principals and staff, pulling them away from other priorities.

“School leaders often feel torn between enforcing policies and supporting student well-being,” said Dr. Jenkins. “Some reported tension between zero-tolerance policies and their commitment to strength-based, relationship-focused approaches that prioritize student health and success.”

The study identified four key challenges. Schools currently rely on a mix of district policies and provincial regulations, but many principals noted that widely used programs such as MADD and DARE do not always align with the latest evidence on harm prevention or address students’ diverse needs.

Professional development opportunities are also limited, leaving school staff without the training needed to effectively address substance use. A lack of dedicated personnel adds to the strain, as time and staffing constraints make it difficult to provide adequate student support.

Additionally, principals face unclear or inconsistent policies, with a patchwork of approaches across school districts and provinces preventing a unified, effective and equitable response.

Coordinated action

School principals called for collaboration among educators, health professionals, families and policymakers to strengthen substance-use prevention. “We need a consistent, evidence-aligned framework for Canadian schools,” said Dr. Jenkins. “School leaders need practical tools and clear guidance—particularly resources that engage students while ensuring school safety.”

She added that this research lays the groundwork for Wellstream’s effort to develop Canadian standards for substance use education and intervention in K-12 schools. Designed with and for K-12 education professionals, these standards will provide research-based guidance that reflects real-world challenges. The goal is to equip educators with tools and training to support student well-being while protecting their professional autonomy and easing system burden.