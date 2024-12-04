The surprising reason some people can’t stand your fidgeting

New UBC Psychology research sheds light on misokinesia, a common condition that can cause overwhelming distress for people when they see others fidget.

What if the way you tap your fingers or bounce your leg makes someone nearby want to flee the room—or worse? New UBC Psychology research published in PLOS ONE sheds light on misokinesia, a surprisingly common condition that can cause overwhelming distress for people when they see others fidget.

What’s the experience like?

Researchers conducted in-depth interviews with people affected by misokinesia to understand how even minor fidgeting can disrupt focus and evoke strong emotional responses. For these people, everyday fidgeting triggers extreme discomfort, described by some participants as overwhelming dread, rage and even physical pain. This reaction can lead to socially isolating behaviours, as people may avoid public spaces or even loved ones who unconsciously trigger their misokinesia.

So what?

Misokinesia is far from rare—an estimated one-third of North Americans experience it at some level. This study offers the first qualitative look at how deeply it can impact people, underlining the need for better clinical awareness and support. Misokinesia may be related to misophonia, a similar condition tied to sound sensitivity, but until now, the full personal and social costs of misokinesia have remained largely unrecognized.

What’s next?

Researchers hope their findings will inform future clinical guidelines and therapies to help those affected manage misokinesia. Given its high prevalence and the intense reactions it evokes, interventions targeting attention and coping mechanisms could significantly improve the lives of those struggling with this sensitivity.

To arrange an interview with a member of the research team, journalists can email Erik Rolfsen at erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca.