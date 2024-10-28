How the U.S. election could help shape Canadian politics

We spoke with UBC political science professor Dr. Terri Givens about how politicians in both countries are defining their differences, and the potential effects of U.S. politics on Canada.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is poised to be one of the most pivotal in modern history, with outcomes that could radically reshape both domestic and international landscapes.

The decision made by American voters regarding the two leading candidates—current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump—will echo globally, influencing economic policies, social justice movements and international relations.

What challenges do current U.S. politics and economics pose to equality all over North America?

In both the U.S. and Canada, increasing inequality is influencing debates around racial justice, gender equality and minority rights. Left-leaning politicians advocate for minority rights, while conservatives often argue that this support may negatively impact the majority. Amid these debates, financial pressures are growing, leading companies in both countries to scale back their diversity initiatives. Universities are also feeling the strain due to reduced state and provincial funding and a decline in international student enrollment. They may see reduced funding for initiatives supporting BIPOC faculty, students and staff as their resources shrink.

How can U.S. debates over immigration policy impact Canada?

In the U.S., there has been a focus on security. This has also played a role in the Canadian government’s handling of relations with China, and support for U.S. policies in the Middle East. A Trump administration would be antagonistic to migrants, as Trump has called for a massive deportation that would decimate many parts of the U.S. economy, including agriculture. Although Harris has called for increasing border security, her administration would likely continue to welcome immigrants and try to ease visa requirements.

Immigration reform and stronger border controls are bipartisan issues in the U.S., with both parties showing strong interest. Some form of immigration legislation is likely to be passed regardless of who wins the election. There is little difference between the parties, although Republicans have been more vocal.

A Trump administration could lead to disastrous outcomes, including pressure on Canada to accept migrants fleeing deportation in the U.S. The Canadian government will be challenged to find new ways to collaborate with the U.S., particularly in regard to security.

What about Indigenous rights and environmental concerns?

The Biden administration took several important actions to show support for Indigenous communities, from choosing the first Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, and restoring national monuments that will protect land that is sacred to many native communities. Given the actions taken by the first Trump administration, it is not a stretch to assume that Indigenous rights will be ignored if Trump is elected again. Trump is keen to open land to oil exploration, even though the U.S. is already producing a large amount of oil. These steps might influence public sentiment in Canada towards also increasing oil production, which could be detrimental to the environment and Indigenous rights.

Could Canada see challenges to women’s health rights like we’re seeing in the U.S.?

The U.S. election could be another blow to women’s rights and bodily autonomy. Not only if Trump wins, but also at the state level as many state legislatures pass restrictive laws that are not only damaging to women’s health, but healthcare in general, as physicians and nurses choose to move to different states at a time when healthcare workers are in short supply everywhere.

A Trump win or a significant increase in support for Republican candidates at the state level could embolden more conservative candidates in Canada to take stronger positions that would appeal to fear rather than supporting underrepresented communities. On the other hand, we could see a rebuff to the politics of fear if Harris is elected and supported by a majority in Congress.

*Dr. Givens will be unavailable for interviews after Oct. 30. She will participate in an online post-election panel discussion to be presented Nov. 7 by alumni UBC and UBC Faculty of Arts.