An extra boost: Why media coverage is important for the Paralympic Games

The International Paralympic Committee announced that Paris 2024 will be the first Paralympic Games in history to offer some broadcast coverage from all the 22 sports played.

Dr. Rob Shaw, wheelchair tennis player for the Canadian Paralympic Team and a UBC Okanagan alumnus, and Dr. Andrea Bundon, associate professor in UBC’s school of kinesiology at UBC Vancouver and a former Paralympic guide, discussed why broadcast and media coverage of the Paralympic Games is important for athletes.

How does broadcast and media coverage of the Paralympics differ from that of the Olympics?

RS: Despite putting in the same effort, Paralympians do not receive the same level of media attention that Olympians do. From the opening to the closing ceremonies, there’s less coverage of Paralympic events, fewer in-depth interviews, and limited exposure for athletes. This lack of visibility makes it difficult for us to showcase our talent and attract supporters, which many athletes rely on.

AB: While more broadcasters cover the Paralympics now, there’s still a big gap compared to the Olympics. Events are not aired during prime-time and most content is only available online or on streaming platforms. Also, most of what is aired is taken directly from broadcasters in the host country without additional production. There are fewer interviews and less Canadian-specific commentary, making it less engaging and relevant for viewers.

How does the presence of media impact the performance of athletes?

RS: Without media coverage, athletes can feel isolated when they are competing. Many athletes are in the arena alone, as their friends and family may not be able to fly down to watch their event. As an athlete, when there are no cameras present, you feel that nobody is watching, and this can lower your morale and negatively affect your performance. Broadcasting the Games motivates athletes and gives them an extra boost, as they know those who support them are cheering for them.

Are there any issues with how Para athletes are portrayed in the media? What would you like to see changed?

RS: I disagree with how media focuses on the superhuman narrative, portraying Paralympians as extraordinary for competing in sport. Paralympians do not want to be known solely for overcoming obstacles; we want to be recognized for our athletic abilities. Media should focus on telling broader stories about our achievements, just like they do with able-bodied athletes.

AB: Research has shown that media coverage of the Paralympics often relies on the superhuman trope, which can reinforce discrimination by portraying disability as something negative to overcome. Para-sport coverage suffers from some of the same issues we see in mainstream sports coverage, such as less attention for women and racialized athletes. Also, media prefer heartwarming stories, so important issues in para-sport often get ignored.

What can be done to encourage more people to watch the Paralympic Games?

RS: Most people do not realize that the Paralympics start two weeks after the Olympics. By then, many have moved on to other things. To boost interest, we need to share more stories of Paralympians, just like with Olympic athletes. Highlighting our personal journeys can help build anticipation and get more people watching.

AB: Most Paralympic events can only be watched through online streaming platforms. Broadcasters need to commit to airing the Paralympics in prime time and on their main TV channels. Online streaming should be an additional way for people to tune in and not the only way.