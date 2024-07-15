How to protect your hearing at summer concerts

Audiology and speech sciences professor Dr. Navid Shahnaz discusses the impact loud music can have on our hearing, and how we can protect ourselves while enjoying live performances.

As music lovers flock to outdoor festivals and concerts this summer, many may not realize the noise levels could be high enough to cause hearing damage.

Dr. Navid Shahnaz, associate professor at UBC’s school of audiology and speech sciences, discusses the impact loud music can have on our hearing, and how we can protect ourselves while enjoying live performances.

How can we tell if a concert is too loud?

To determine if noise levels are safe, we consider four key factors: decibel level, duration of exposure, distance from the source of the sound, and individual sensitivity because everyone’s ears are different. Prolonged exposure to sounds at or above 85 decibels—roughly the sound of heavy traffic or a busy restaurant—can cause hearing damage.

Concert decibel levels, indoor or outdoor, usually exceed this, so it’s important to take protective measures. And because summer music festivals often last all day, or multiple days, the risk to hearing can be even higher due to prolonged exposure.

Are some people more susceptible to hearing damage than others?

Generally, people with smaller ear canals—particularly babies and children—are more susceptible to ear damage. And as we age, our ears become more sensitive to damage.

What happens to our ears if noise is too loud?

Loud noises can damage or destroy our ear’s hair cells, which help convert sound waves into electrical signals for the brain. Unlike other cells in our body, hair cells in the inner ear do not regenerate, so this damage is permanent.

Loud noise can also cause damage to the neuron’s connections and integrity beyond the inner ear, leading to distortion of speech especially in crowded environments such as restaurants. Noise exposure can also cause tinnitus, a ringing or buzzing sound in the ears.

In addition to the obvious consequences of hearing loss, noise can produce adverse psychological effects including anxiety, mental exhaustion and disturbed sleep, and physiological changes like respiratory agitation, high blood pressure and headaches. Extremely loud constant noise can cause gastritis, colitis and even heart attacks.

Should I wear earplugs to a concert?

You should always wear ear protection at concerts. Custom-made earmolds or plugs like musicians wear, fitted by an audiologist, provide the best protection by allowing you to reduce the volume of the noise without negatively altering your listening experience. Premade foam earplugs can also reduce noise levels, but the fit is not as good.

Because duration of exposure matters, avoid listening to loud music beforehand and consider skipping the club afterward. Distance yourself fromthe speakers and give your ears a rest by taking breaks in quieter areas.And stay hydrated—drinking water can help keep your ears healthy.

What are the signs of noise-induced ear damage people should watch for?

Tinnitus is often the first indicator of damage. You may also feel like your ears are plugged, and everyday conversation may sound muffled or unclear. You may develop a headache, fatigue and exhaustion.

Interview language(s): English