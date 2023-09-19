UBC In The News
Areas of Vancouver most in need of green space are least likely to have it, says UBC research
Forestry professor Dr. Tahia Devisscher led the development of a new tool, the local restorative nature index, to assess spaces for the presence of qualities that promote mental well-being.
CBC News via Yahoo
Could your kid’s gut health be impacting their allergies?
Several major childhood allergies may all stem from the community of bacteria living in our gut, according to a new study led by researchers at the faculty of medicine and B.C. Children’s Hospital.
The Tyee
Leave the deer alone: We aren't the only ones recovering from wildfires
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle is working with the Skeetchestn First Nation to study the effects of wildfire on deer in their territory.
iNFO News
Study finds clear-cut logging connected to extreme flooding
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila co-authored a study that associated loss of forests to more frequent flooding.
Merritt Herald
Fish buffered from recent marine heatwaves, showing there’s still time to act on climate change
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries director Dr. William Cheung and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes co-authored a study which found that the impacts of heatwaves on bottom-dwelling fish were often minimal.
Good Men Project
Mothers experiencing depression can still thrive as parents
UBCO social work professor Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner conducted a study which found that mothers with depression who reported higher levels of support felt less stressed and more competent in their parenting.
Good Men Project
Dissident's death drags Narendra Modi into global row
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Richard Johnston commented on Trudeau’s decision to publicly outline allegations against India.
The Telegraph via Yahoo, Aol
Canada wildfires: Firefighters struggle to contain blazes
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on B.C.’s wildfires.
Al Jazeera
Researchers have created a camera system to track the ever-increasing satellites lighting up our night skies
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers said the sheer number of satellites that may be deployed over the next decades will have consequences that are difficult to fully assess.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine
West Vancouver getting heat, accused of ignoring ban-breakers watering their grass
Land and food systems professor emeritus Dr. Hans Schreier and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on water restrictions in Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Prince George Post, MSN
We need a clear goal for home prices; not just a target for new builds
School of population and public health professor Dr. Paul Kershaw wrote an op-ed about housing affordability in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Meet a UBC student trying to make Vancouver more sustainable and accessible
Electrical engineering student Stephanie Quon has spearheaded dozens of projects and raised hundreds and thousands of dollars in funding for community programs.
CTV News via iHeart Radio
Economy needs Indigenous people and perspectives
Indigenous perspectives on climate action were discussed at the first-of-its-kind Climate Economy Summit hosted by UBC’s Sauder School of Business.
National Observer via Hamilton Spectator, Welland Tribune, Penticton Herald, Yahoo
Taiwanese Student Forum empowers young people to leverage culture and values to benefit the community
Bioinformatics PhD student Eric Lee organized the Taiwanese Student Forum to help fellow students appreciate their Taiwanese identity.
Pancouver
How UBC's formula electric team builds the EV experts of the future
UBC’s Formula Electric Team, including engineering students, built an electric vehicle that was showcased at Fully Charged Live, a home energy and electric vehicle show.
Transport Evolved