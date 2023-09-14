UBC In The News
This is what cannabis looks like under a microscope
Botany researchers used a combination of advanced microscopy techniques and chemical profiling to investigate what gives cannabis its psychoactive properties and fragrance.
IFL Science
Money given to homeless people reduced rough sleeping and busted stereotypes
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao led a study which found that unhoused people are more likely to spend a lump sum of money on rent, food, housing, transit and clothes, despite public perception otherwise.
Big Issue
'Needle in a haystack': Experts say finding daycare E. coli outbreak source complex
Land and food systems professor Dr. Siyun Wang said E. coli outbreak investigations are like criminal investigations— it involves interviewing people, gathering evidence and waiting for lab test results.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), Toronto Star, Yahoo, CP24, Hamilton Spectator, St. Catherines Standard, Peterborough Examiner, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now
Humpback whales have been disrupting orca hunts, but it’s not clear why
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, said humpback whales become agitated when orcas engage in aggressive behaviour near them, even if their target is another species.
Business Insider via Yahoo, Aol
Why the rise of the B.C. Conservative Party could change the province's political dynamic
Political science lecturer Dr. Stewart Prest commented on B.C.’s partisan politics.
CBC News
How Metro Vancouver teachers are dealing with ChatGPT in the classroom
Dr. Simon Bates, vice-provost and associate vice-president of teaching and learning, and Dr. Michael Hooper, school of community and regional planning professor, commented on the use of generative AI tools by university students.
CBC News
BCGEU pushes for vacancy control to address the housing crisis
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff commented on the housing market in B.C.
Global News via MSN, CFOX, Rock 101; City News
Vaping study shows nearly 50% of young Canadians tried it. Is it really that bad?
UBCO social work professor Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner said there are chemicals in vapes that can do damage to the body, in addition to nicotine.
Yahoo
Salt taste is surprisingly mysterious
Zoology professor Dr. Michael Gordon commented on how the tongue perceives the taste of salt.
Knowable Magazine via Yahoo
Tackling tailings with microbes
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav discussed using microbes to clean up tailings water, a by-product of mining.
Elko Free Press Daily
To know yourself, consider your doppelgänger
Geography professor Dr. Naomi Klein wrote about political doppelgangers, those who appropriate, mimic or co-opt political ideologies as their own.
New York Times
Solving Canada’s shortage of health professionals means training more of them, and patients have a key role in their education
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Kerry Wilbur co-wrote an op-ed about the shortage of health-care providers in Canada.
The Conversation
Giving unhoused people money is good, actually
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao co-wrote an op-ed which argued against the stereotype that people living in homelessness will squander monetary gifts on drugs and alcohol.
Georgia Straight
Free literary festival draws Indigenous writers of all genres
Indigenous writers will be featured prominently at the Word Vancouver Reading and Writing Festival at UBC Robson Square on Sept. 16.
Local Journalism Initiative via Yahoo, Penticton Herald, Welland Tribune, Hamilton Spectator