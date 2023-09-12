UBC In The News
Fish stocks along Atlantic, Pacific coasts unaffected by marine heat waves, study says
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries director Dr. William Cheung and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes co-authored a study which found that the impacts of heatwaves on bottom-dwelling fish were often minimal.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, National Post, The Toronto Star, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Castanet, The Hamilton Spectator, CHEK News
B.C.’s wildfire crisis was forecast, but it arrived decades sooner than expected
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels co-authored a study which found that rising temperatures due to climate change have dried out B.C.’s forests, leading to a historic spike in wildfire activity over the past two decades.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CBC News, CTV News, Global News, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Winnipeg Free Press, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald
Studying Vancouver's bats in front of a curious audience
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability graduate student Aaron Aguirre spent the summer monitoring bats in B.C.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
Sidewalk gardens keep harmful chemicals out of streams
A study co-authored by Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability postdoctoral fellow Dr. Timothy Rodgers found that specially designed gardens could reduce the amount of a toxic chemical associated with tires entering our waterways by more than 90 per cent.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
A treasure trove of pristine asteroid samples will soon be delivered to Earth
Researchers from UBC will be part of Canada’s efforts to analyze samples from the asteroid Bennu collected by NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-REx.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Researchers gave 200 people $10,000 each to study generosity
Media mentioned a study co-authored by psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn that gave 200 people $10,000 to spend to investigate if they would be selfish or generous with the money.
Big Think
Fast fires
UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais and PhD candidate Jeffrey Nishima-Miller discussed what causes some fires to move so fast.
CBC News
Ketamine breaks into B.C.'s public health sector as 'powerful intervention' for severe depression
Psychiatry professor Dr. Joseph Tham commented on Vancouver Coastal Health’s ketamine intervention program to treat those who struggle with depression.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, National Post, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Montreal Gazette
Stopping immigration won’t fix Canada’s housing crisis
Dr. Carolyn Whitzman, expert advisor at Peter A. Allard School of Law’s housing research collaborative, discussed Canada’s housing crisis.
Maclean’s
Welcome to the mirror world, where nothing is as it seems
Geography professor Dr. Naomi Klein wrote about political doppelgangers, those who appropriate, mimic or co-opt political movements for their own gain.
Globe and Mail
Elon Musk’s moves in Ukraine show he’s no master of geopolitics
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers wrote about SpaceX’s involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war.
Globe and Mail