New research affirms ancestral knowledge, dates Tsleil-Waututh fishery back to 850 BC

New research confirms that the Tsleil-Waututh Nation has consistently and sustainably fished for chum salmon for 1,200 years longer than previously thought. The research was a collaborative effort between the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, UBC’s department of anthropology, and the consulting firm Kerr Wood Leidal.

