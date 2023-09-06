UBC In The News

UBC project looks to bridge the gap between climate worry and action

UBC’s sustainability scholars, in partnership with the City of Vancouver, have been researching better ways to communicate how climate change is affecting the city. Taylor Legere, one of the scholars and a master’s student in landscape architecture was interviewed for the story. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post 

The artistry of her baskets is complex. So is the story around them.

Art history professor emeritus Dr. Marvin S. Cohodas commented on the production of Native American baskets in the 1900s. 
New York Times 

Canada marks two years of single-game sports betting with concerns from researchers

Dr. Luke Clark, director of UBC’s Centre for Gambling Research, commented on sports betting in Canada. 
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), Yahoo, Toronto Star, National Post, Welland Tribune, St. Catherines Standard, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Winnipeg Free Press, Business in Vancouver 

What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall

Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto said COVID-19 infections are up likely because our body’s defences are down as many of us have not had infections or the vaccine for a while.  
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, Powell River Peak  

Former top banker says premiers are 'grandstanding' on interest rate hikes

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier and UBCO economics professor Dr. Ross Hickey commented on politicians lobbying the Bank of Canada.  
CBC News via Yahoo, MSN 

Do you have anxiety about math?

Mathematics professor Dr. Lindsay Daniels gave tips to help students overcome their math anxiety. 
CBC On The Coast 

Concerns about A.I. in education system

Education professor Dr. Ron Darvin commented on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 
Global News via Yahoo 

More wasps than usual in BC right now

Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s BeeHIVE research cluster, discussed the unusual increase in wasps in B.C. 
Global News via Yahoo; Castanet 

BC Green Party calls for universal free school lunch program

UBCO education professor Dr. Stephen Berg commented on free school lunch for grade school students. 
CTV News via iHeart News 

Cancer cases soared 79% globally among young adults over past 3 decades: study

Urologic sciences professor Dr. Michael Cox commented on a study which found that cancer cases have been rising among those aged under 50 since the 1990s.  
Global News 

Back to school: Creating community for Indigenous students on campus

The First Nations Longhouse celebrates 30 years at UBC. Joely Viveiros, the associate director of the First Nations House of Learning, explained the need for students to have a safe, culturally supportive environment on campus. 
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101 

UBC Okanagan campus welcomes more first-year students than 2022

There are about 300 more first-year students this term at UBCO. Layne McDougall, interim director of student engagement and learning, was quoted. 
Global News 