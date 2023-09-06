UBC In The News
UBC project looks to bridge the gap between climate worry and action
UBC’s sustainability scholars, in partnership with the City of Vancouver, have been researching better ways to communicate how climate change is affecting the city. Taylor Legere, one of the scholars and a master’s student in landscape architecture was interviewed for the story.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
The artistry of her baskets is complex. So is the story around them.
Art history professor emeritus Dr. Marvin S. Cohodas commented on the production of Native American baskets in the 1900s.
New York Times
Canada marks two years of single-game sports betting with concerns from researchers
Dr. Luke Clark, director of UBC’s Centre for Gambling Research, commented on sports betting in Canada.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), Yahoo, Toronto Star, National Post, Welland Tribune, St. Catherines Standard, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Winnipeg Free Press, Business in Vancouver
What you need to know about COVID-19 as we head into fall
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto said COVID-19 infections are up likely because our body’s defences are down as many of us have not had infections or the vaccine for a while.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, Powell River Peak
Do you have anxiety about math?
Mathematics professor Dr. Lindsay Daniels gave tips to help students overcome their math anxiety.
CBC On The Coast
Concerns about A.I. in education system
Education professor Dr. Ron Darvin commented on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom.
Global News via Yahoo
More wasps than usual in BC right now
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s BeeHIVE research cluster, discussed the unusual increase in wasps in B.C.
Global News via Yahoo; Castanet
BC Green Party calls for universal free school lunch program
UBCO education professor Dr. Stephen Berg commented on free school lunch for grade school students.
CTV News via iHeart News
Cancer cases soared 79% globally among young adults over past 3 decades: study
Urologic sciences professor Dr. Michael Cox commented on a study which found that cancer cases have been rising among those aged under 50 since the 1990s.
Global News
Back to school: Creating community for Indigenous students on campus
The First Nations Longhouse celebrates 30 years at UBC. Joely Viveiros, the associate director of the First Nations House of Learning, explained the need for students to have a safe, culturally supportive environment on campus.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
UBC Okanagan campus welcomes more first-year students than 2022
There are about 300 more first-year students this term at UBCO. Layne McDougall, interim director of student engagement and learning, was quoted.
Global News