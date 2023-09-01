UBC In The News
What happens when you give 50 homeless people $7,500 each? A B.C. study found out
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao led a study which found that unhoused people are more likely to spend a lump sum of money on rent, food, housing, transit and clothes, despite public perception otherwise.
British Columbians wary of self-driving vehicles, finds study
Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi and PhD student Gurdiljot Singh Gill conducted a study which found that more than 40 per cent of British Columbians believe pedestrians will be less safe with self-driving cars on roadways.
Gut bacteria: the surprising key to preventing childhood allergies
Several major childhood allergies may all stem from the community of bacteria living in our gut, according to a new study led by researchers at the faculty of medicine and B.C. Children’s Hospital.
UBC grad explores noise impact on orcas from small crafts off Richmond's coastline
Kim St-Pierre, who recently graduated with a master’s in land and water systems, spent four months looking into how noise pollution from smaller boats impacts southern resident orcas.
Even a small decrease in plaque levels can drop heart attack risk by 25%
Medicine professor Dr. G.B. John Mancini led a study which found that reducing fatty deposits of cholesterol called arterial plaque, even by as little as one per cent, can significantly lower the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.
Canadian workers are staying put as slowing job-changing rate signals softening labour market
Economics professor Dr. Thomas Lemieux said the rate at which people change jobs can provide insight in challenging economic times.
Calls for more education, less stigma as report shows toxic drugs the leading cause of death in B.C. youth
Dr. Emily Jenkins (nursing) and Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (school of population and public health) discussed how to best support children and youth when it comes to substance use education and intervention.
Communities in B.C.'s Okanagan grapple with highway disruption caused by rock slide
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Dwayne Tannant said Highway 97 is unlikely to open for the long weekend due to ongoing instability of the nearby slope.
The many surprising ways that wildfires impact water systems
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson discussed the ways that water systems are impacted by wildfire.
Canadians want urgent climate action, but cost of living stands in the way: poll
Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; Institute for Oceans and Fisheries) commented on a poll about climate change action.
'Reconciliation in action': Why First Nations sought to close Joffre Lakes Park from the public
Forestry professor Dr. Jennifer Grenz and anthropology professor Dr. Charles Menzies commented on the closure of B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park.
Life expectancy for men in B.C. drops to lowest in a decade
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail commented on life expectancy in B.C.
A case of bad apples, or a rotten orchard?
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Luis Aguiar commented on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program in Canada.
TikTok beauty trends can pose serious harm, warn experts
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Katie Beleznay discussed how some TikTok beauty trends can be harmful to the skin.
First Nations Longhouse at UBC celebrates 30 years
Joely Viveiros, the associate director of the First Nations House of Learning, spoke about the history of the First Nations Longhouse as it celebrates 30 years at UBC.
