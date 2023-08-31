UBC In The News
Canada study debunks stereotypes of homeless people’s spending habits
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao led a study which found that unhoused people are more likely to spend a lump sum of money on rent, food, housing, transit and clothes, despite public perception otherwise.
The Guardian, Washington Post (subscription), Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Castanet
Why are married people happier than the rest of us?
An opinion piece mentioned a study co-authored by economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell which found that cohabitation leads to a happiness boost about two-thirds as big as that of marriage.
The Atlantic (subscription) via MSN
Infant antibiotics use and disrupted gut microbiome linked to childhood allergies
Several major childhood allergies may all stem from the community of bacteria living in our gut, according to a new study led by researchers at the faculty of medicine and B.C. Children’s Hospital.
The Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Welland Tribune, St. Catherine’s Standard, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Today in BC
Are self-driving cars safe? A UBC study says British Columbians aren’t too sure
Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi and PhD student Gurdiljot Singh Gill conducted a study which found that more than 40 per cent of British Columbians believe pedestrians will be less safe with self-driving cars on roadways.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101; City News
Rights of the river: Could granting legal personhood for the Fraser River estuary spur its protection?
An opinion piece mentioned a report by Peter A. Allard School of Law graduate student Avery Pasternak which argued that Canada’s legal system does not provide a clear pathway for Rights of Nature laws.
The Province
UBC researchers filter microplastics with plants
Forestry and chemical and biological engineering researchers developed a device that uses wood dust to trap up to 99.9 per cent of microplastics in water. Postdoctoral researcher Dr. Tianyu Guo was interviewed.
Fairchild TV (Cantonese)
UBC researchers are hoping to find out how we can better co-exist with raccoons
Professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram (forestry, science) and graduate student Hannah Griebling (forestry) are looking to learn more about how raccoons’ brains work.
Canadian Geographic
Fish surprisingly resistant to ocean heat waves, shows new international research
Researchers from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were part of a study which found that fish were resilient to marine heatwaves before 2019.
Powell River Now, Comox Valley Now, Coast Now, Campbell River Now
Parisians are pledging allegiance to the ‘republic of super neighbors.’ They must bring cheese.
School of architecture and landscape architecture adjunct professor Scot Hein commented on community spaces in Vancouver.
New York Times
Autumn is around the corner — and so are seasonal allergies
Allergy and immunology clinical professor Dr. Persia Pourshahnazari said climate change is behind the longer allergy season and worsening of people’s systems.
CTV News
Scents and sensibility: Why we just adore the smell of fresh rain
Postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sahil Bhandari (mechanical engineering) commented on the smell of rain.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Life expectancy for men in B.C. drops to lowest in a decade
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail commented on life expectancy in B.C.
Vancouver Sun
Tax wealthy homeowners to fund affordable housing, says new B.C. proposal
School of population and public health professor Dr. Paul Kershaw suggested an increase in taxes for B.C. properties valued at over $1 million.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak
BC Hydro apologizes for $128 million Site C dam data error
Dr. David Silver (Sauder School of Business) commented on the lack of transparency around BC Hydro’s Site C direct-award contracts.
The Narwhal
Why are there so many mosquitoes in Metro Vancouver right now?
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews commented on the increase in mosquitoes in Metro Vancouver.
Daily Hive
Aging in place: A guide to growing older at home
Dr. Roger Wong, clinical professor of geriatric medicine, gave tips on how to keep your home comfortable as you age.
Reader’s Digest via MSN
A View from the Darién Gap
Anthropology PhD candidate Caitlyn Yates discussed how asylum seekers make their way to Canada and the U.S.
The Border Chronicle
Has it become cheaper to opt for an electric car?
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Robin Lindsey co-authored an op-ed about the cost of electric vehicles.
The Conversation (French)
Harmony with nature
Forestry professor Dr. Jeffrey Sayer and graduate student Ge Yingxue wrote about China’s role in global biodiversity protection.
China Daily
When your ‘doppelganger’ becomes a conspiracy theorist
Dr. Naomi Klein, co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice, will be releasing a new book in September, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.
New York Times