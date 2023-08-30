UBC In The News
Scientists believe the source of the most common childhood allergies lies in the gut
Several major childhood allergies may all stem from the community of bacteria living in our gut, according to a new study led by researchers at the faculty of medicine and BC Children’s Hospital.
Euro News via Yahoo; Tech Explorist, Times of India, Hindustan Times; Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao led a study which found that homeless people are more likely to spend money given to them on housing.
CTV News via iHeart Radio, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, National Post, Montreal Gazette, The Province, Prince George Post, Calgary Herald
These ‘little balls of fat’ helped make COVID vaccines work. Someday, they could help treat Zika, the flu — or cancer
Media featured biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Pieter Cullis research that used lipid nanoparticles or “little balls of fat” to fight viruses.
Toronto Star
Residents in these Burnaby buildings are at 'high-risk' during extreme heat
Engineering master’s student Oluwasina Agunbiade developed a toolkit for retrofitting at-risk buildings to better withstand extreme heat.
Burnaby Now
Few Catholics in Mongolia, but Pope's visit eyes geopolitics
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. Julian Dierkes commented on the Pope Francis’ visit to Mongolia.
Agence France-Presse via France 24, Yahoo, MSN, Radio France Internationale, International Business Times, Daily Mail
When disaster strikes are you getting the information you need?
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed the dissemination of emergency information during disasters.
CBC Cross Country Checkup
Proliferation of rockets raises fears that the sky is falling
Physics and astronomy professor Aaron Boley discussed the risk of people being injured by re-entry rocket debris.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
After fires, B.C. communities at higher risk of floods and landslides
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila and lecturer Dr. Peter Wood discussed the environmental impacts of B.C.’s recent wildfires.
Postmedia via The Province, Regina Leader-Post, Prince George Post, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal
Some new Vancouver condos held empty for years: internal city memo
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on B.C.’s empty homes tax.
Vancouver Sun
The Pacific heat blob’s aftereffects are still warping ocean ecosystems
Dr. William Cheung, director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says fish populations could be in trouble as oceans continue to warm.
Hakai Magazine via Popular Science