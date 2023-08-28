UBC In The News
Scientists argue national parks may have adverse effects on wildlife
Dr. Mairin Deith (faculty of science) co-authored a study which found that national park conservation efforts could have adverse effects on neighboring habitats.
NBC News (Montana)
Coral reefs 'may not be as vulnerable to climate change as previously thought'
Dr. Simon Donner (geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) co-authored a paper which found that coral reefs in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean have increased their thermal tolerance and adjusted to higher ocean temperatures.
Daily Express (UK)
There are upsides to letting employees occasionally not follow the rules, study finds
Dr. Irene Kim (Sauder School of Business) led a study which suggested that employers should occasionally allow workers ignore rules to help better serve customers.
Globe and Mail
Do exercise, nature and socializing make people happier? Research suggests we don't really know
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study which found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood.
CBC News
Men have three masculinity ‘styles’ that determine how they handle relationships
Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor who leads the UBC men’s health research program, led a study which found three masculine styles in relationships: neo-traditional, egalitarian and progressive.
Postmedia via The Province, O Canada, Calgary Sun, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun
How Indigenous techniques saved a community from wildfire
Forestry postdoctoral researchers Drs. Kira Hoffman and Sarah Dickson-Hoyle commented on proactive fire prevention strategies in B.C.
Dr. Hoffman: New York Times via Seattle Times, Boston Globe, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Indian Express
Dr. Dickson-Hoyle: Global News
As wildfires multiply, a new era of air pollution
Respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten said that there is a lot of speculation about the chronic health effects of air pollution from wildfires, but not a lot of hard evidence yet.
Agence France-Presse via Japan Today
The quest for an ancient colossus, in the wild rainforest of B.C.
Forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken said “we’re entering uncharted territory” with climate change.
Canadian Press via CTV News, iHeart Radio, Times Colonist
Canadians need to break their addiction to high home values
School of population and public health professor Dr. Paul Kershaw commented on the housing market in Canada.
BNN Bloomberg; Toronto Star (subscription) via Peterborough Examiner, Welland Tribune
Canadian workers are staying put as slowing job-changing rate signals softening labour market
Economics professor Dr. Thomas Lemieux said the rate at which people change jobs can provide insight in challenging economic times.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Even deep-sea species are feeling the heat of climate change, and ecologists are worried
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley said a billion animals died of heat exposure during June 2021’s heat dome.
Globe and Mail
UBC zoology prof says mosquito eggs were waiting for recent rain to hatch
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews commented on the increase in mosquitoes in Metro Vancouver.
CBC News; CTV News via iHeart Radio; Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
Governments talk big about child care, but the struggle to find a spot is real, parents say
Dr. Laurie Ford, director of the early childhood education program in the faculty of education, said there is ample research to suggest that early childhood education helps young children with their emotional, cognitive and social skills.
CBC News via Yahoo
Psychiatrist and author weighs in on cellphones in the classroom
Clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Shimi Kang commented on the use of cellphones in classrooms.
CBC Vancouver
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on former U.S. president Trump’s mugshot.
CTV News via iHeart Radio
BC Wildfire Service offers training to Shuswap locals
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle said the government needs to understand the motivation of citizens who defy wildfire evacuation orders and prepare them to properly defend themselves.
City News
How green spaces can keep urban cities cool in a warming world
Forestry professors Drs. Andrew Almas and John Richardson discussed the importance of green spaces in providing cooler conditions in cities.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
B.C. wildfires fuelling conspiracy theories
School of community and regional planning PhD student Wes Regan said traumatic events can lead people to conspiracies to try and make sense of what’s happening.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
BC farmers are at the mercy of climate change, and things look grim
Land and food systems professor Dr. Sean Smukler said no one grasps the fact that, if we don’t deal with climate change now, the next generation can’t deal with it.
Rabble.ca
Crowd-sourced science sheds light on how new species form across space and time
Zoology professor Dr. Katie Marshall and graduate student Emily black wrote about the differences in evolution in species near the equator and in species near the poles.
The Conversation via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Powell River Peak
How UBCO's campus security team became campus guardians
UBCO’s campus security team has been a constant source of support for the community since the start of Kelowna’s fires.
Penticton Herald