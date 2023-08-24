UBC In The News

Extreme heat, floods, fire: Was summer 2023 the new normal?

Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White said the extreme weather events we are experiencing now are a stopover on our way to the new normal.”  
Wall Street Journal (subscription) 

Gender-affirming surgeries tripled in the U.S. between 2016-2019, study finds

Geography professor Dr. Avery Everhart commented on gender-affirming healthcare in the U.S. 
STAT 

Why another new COVID variant — this time the highly mutated BA.2.86 — has scientists on alert

Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the new COVID variant BA.2.86. 
Toronto Star (subscription) 

'So many memories, so many stories' lost as wildfires destroy 73-year-old B.C. summer campsite

Forestry PhD student Jen Baron and UBC Climate Hub coordinator Meghan Wise commented on climate change. 
CBC News via Yahoo 

Happily ever after, but hold the prince? Disney — and its actors — walk a tricky line with remakes

Gender, race, sexuality, and social justice professor Dr. Kim Snowden said updating old fairytales to reflect current values does not take away from the original. 
CBC News 

B.C. needs to invest more into fire prevention: expert

Forestry postdoctoral researchers Drs. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle and Kira Hoffman commented on proactive fire prevention strategies in B.C.  
Dr. Hoffman: Global News via CFOX, Rock 101 
Dr. Dickson-Hoyle: City News 

Vancouver pushing for feds to waive GST on rental builds

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff said waiving GST for rental builds could be too drastic of a move for the federal government. 
City News 

Dumping of radioactive water in Japan seen as unlikely to affect B.C. waters

School of population and public health professor Dr. Erica Frank commented on Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. 
Times Colonist 

International Overdose Awareness Day to be marked Aug. 31 at Memorial Park

Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins discussed how to best support children and youth when it comes to substance use education and intervention. 
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Cloverdale Reporter, North Delta Reporter, Peace Arch News 

UBC Okanagan serving as base camp for army of firefighters

Over 500 firefighters set up base and lodged at UBCO to aid in the fight against the West Kelowna fires. 
Castanet 