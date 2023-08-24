UBC In The News
Extreme heat, floods, fire: Was summer 2023 the new normal?
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White said the extreme weather events we are experiencing now are “a stopover on our way to the new normal.”
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Gender-affirming surgeries tripled in the U.S. between 2016-2019, study finds
Geography professor Dr. Avery Everhart commented on gender-affirming healthcare in the U.S.
STAT
Why another new COVID variant — this time the highly mutated BA.2.86 — has scientists on alert
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the new COVID variant BA.2.86.
Toronto Star (subscription)
Happily ever after, but hold the prince? Disney — and its actors — walk a tricky line with remakes
Gender, race, sexuality, and social justice professor Dr. Kim Snowden said updating old fairytales to reflect current values does not take away from the original.
CBC News
B.C. needs to invest more into fire prevention: expert
Forestry postdoctoral researchers Drs. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle and Kira Hoffman commented on proactive fire prevention strategies in B.C.
Dr. Hoffman: Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
Dr. Dickson-Hoyle: City News
Vancouver pushing for feds to waive GST on rental builds
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff said waiving GST for rental builds could be too drastic of a move for the federal government.
City News
Dumping of radioactive water in Japan seen as unlikely to affect B.C. waters
School of population and public health professor Dr. Erica Frank commented on Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
Times Colonist
International Overdose Awareness Day to be marked Aug. 31 at Memorial Park
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins discussed how to best support children and youth when it comes to substance use education and intervention.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Cloverdale Reporter, North Delta Reporter, Peace Arch News
UBC Okanagan serving as base camp for army of firefighters
Over 500 firefighters set up base and lodged at UBCO to aid in the fight against the West Kelowna fires.
Castanet