UBC In The News
Exercise apps could help boost healthcare workers mental health
UBC kinesiology researchers conducted a study which found that simple home workouts using exercise apps can effectively reduce depressive symptoms in healthcare workers. Lead author kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman was interviewed.
The Independent (UK) via Yahoo, MSN, Aol
What is 'skiplagging' and why do the airlines hate when you do it?
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tim Huh co-authored a study that found skiplagging–when a traveler buys a ticket for a flight with a layover and departs at the layover airport–could lead to an increase in airfares.
NPR
Arthritis now affects 15% of those over the age of 30. These 6 factors could put you at risk
School of population and public health professor Dr. Jacek Kopek co-authored a study that estimated nearly one billion people will have osteoarthritis by 2050.
Fortune via Yahoo, Aol; Scottish Daily Record
Some surprising places are at risk of devastating urban wildfires like Maui’s
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz said this year’s catastrophic wildfires are revealing is that no place is immune to the issue.
Scientific American
One billion people worldwide will suffer from arthritis by 2050
School of population and public health professor Dr. Jacek Kopek co-authored a study that estimated nearly one billion people will have osteoarthritis by 2050.
HealthDay News, Huff Post (Italian)
UBC researchers filter microplastics with plants
Forestry and chemical and biological engineering researchers led by Dr. Orlando Rojas at the BioProducts Institute developed a device that uses wood dust to trap up to 99.9 per cent of microplastics in water. PhD student Marina Mehling was interviewed.
Radio-Canada (French), Yahoo, CKNW Weekend Mornings (Aug. 19, 7 AM)
How did mammals come to dominate Earth?
Dr. Kendra Chritz, assistant professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, is co-leading a new multimillion-dollar research project to learn how ecosystems and organisms recover after a catastrophic, climate-changing event.
CBC Daybreak North (1:14:45 mark)
Embrace, don’t fear artificial intelligence art, says B.C. researcher
Sauder School of Business PhD student Guanzhong Du co-authored a study which found that there is a bias against artwork made by artificial intelligence.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine
This songbird's genes may show how climate change has sped up evolution
Forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken discussed how animals adapt to climate change.
Washington Post (subscription)
As wildfires multiply, a new era of air pollution
Respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten said that there is a lot of speculation about the chronic health effects of air pollution from wildfires, but not yet a lot of hard evidence.
Agence France-Presse via South China Morning Post, France 24, Yahoo, Daily Mail, The Australian, International Business Times, Radio France Internationale, Japan Times, Channel News Asia
Displaced by wildfires? Here's what you should know about home insurance
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff said it is important for homeowners and tenants to get home insurance amid wildfires.
CTV News via iHeart Radio
20 years after B.C. wildfire report, more work needed on prevention
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle commented on wildfires in B.C.
Vancouver Sun; CTV News via iHeart Radio; City News
Some Canadians affected by wildfires would consider moving: study
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle commented on a study which found that one in four people in B.C. are considering moving elsewhere to avoid wildfires.
City News
How can I save money on my beauty routine?
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Katie Beleznay discussed how to save money on your skincare products.
The Kit