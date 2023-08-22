UBC In The News

We need to get our space junk problem under control

An opinion piece mentioned a study by Dr. Michael Byers (political science) and Dr. Aaron Boley (physics and astronomy) which found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a 10 per cent chance of causing a fatality in the next decade. 
Washington Post 

Osteoarthritis may affect nearly one billion people by 2050, study projects

School of population and public health professor Dr. Jacek Kopek co-authored a study that estimated nearly one billion people will have osteoarthritis by 2050. 
Daily Mirror (UK), Yahoo, Economic Times (India), Business Standard (India), Indian Express, United Press International 

Humans face major population 'correction' this century, scientist warns

A study by school of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. William Rees claimed that humanity is using up Earth’s resources at an unsustainable rate which could result in civilization collapse. 
Newsweek, Daily Star (UK) 

Pacific coral reefs have naturally increased their heat tolerance

Dr. Simon Donner (geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) co-authored a paper which found that coral reefs in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean have increased their thermal tolerance and adjusted to higher ocean temperatures. 
Earth.com 

How exercise apps helped workers improve their mental health

UBC kinesiology researchers conducted a study which found that simple home workouts using exercise apps can effectively reduce depressive symptoms in healthcare workers. Lead author kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman was interviewed. 
CBC News 

Establishment leftist and newcomer businessman appear headed to Ecuador runoff

School of public policy and global affairs instructor Dr. Grace Jaramillo commented on Ecuador’s current political landscape. 
New York Times 

North Shuswap controlled burn saved ‘hundreds’ of homes, BC Wildfire Service maintains

Dr. Kira Hoffman (faculty of forestry) said controlled burns are typically conducted very carefully, using experienced personnel. 
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101 

Wildfire terms every Canadian should be familiar with

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed various terminology often used when talking about wildfires. 
The Weather Network via Yahoo 

Death of Lolita brings heartbreak after years of effort to free captive orca

Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on the death of Lolita, an orca held captive at the Miami Seaquarium for 50 years. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, Ottawa Citizen 

Canadian leaders slam Facebook news ban amid wildfires

Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said any communications problems the government is facing due to Meta’s ban on news links is one of its own making. 
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine 

Fathers struggle with leaving families to come to work on B.C.'s farms

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Robert Russo commented on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program in Canada. 
Castanet via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine 

BC shuts down its fair wage watchdog

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Danielle van Jaarsveld commented on the living wage in B.C. 
The Tyee 

When it comes to drag queen storytime in schools, Ontario should look to its long history of compromise

Education professor Dr. Jason Ellis discussed the Ontario school policy that allows parents to opt their children out of school events.  
Globe and Mail 

'Have you considered MAiD?' isn't a question hospitals should ask

Peter A. Allard School of Law lecturer Dr. Brian Bird discussed the use of medically assisted death (MAID) in Canada. 
National Post 

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain

UBCO zoology professor Dr. Christina Buesching co-authored an op-ed that explained why a sun bear in a Chinese zoo looked like a human.
The Conversation via IFL Science 

The revitalizing power of Indigenous typography

A new font to typeset Salish languages is the result of a unique collaboration between UBC, Musqueam and Syilx. 
The Tyee 