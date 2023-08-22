UBC In The News
We need to get our space junk problem under control
An opinion piece mentioned a study by Dr. Michael Byers (political science) and Dr. Aaron Boley (physics and astronomy) which found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a 10 per cent chance of causing a fatality in the next decade.
Washington Post
Osteoarthritis may affect nearly one billion people by 2050, study projects
School of population and public health professor Dr. Jacek Kopek co-authored a study that estimated nearly one billion people will have osteoarthritis by 2050.
Daily Mirror (UK), Yahoo, Economic Times (India), Business Standard (India), Indian Express, United Press International
Humans face major population 'correction' this century, scientist warns
A study by school of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. William Rees claimed that humanity is using up Earth’s resources at an unsustainable rate which could result in civilization collapse.
Newsweek, Daily Star (UK)
Pacific coral reefs have naturally increased their heat tolerance
Dr. Simon Donner (geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) co-authored a paper which found that coral reefs in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean have increased their thermal tolerance and adjusted to higher ocean temperatures.
Earth.com
How exercise apps helped workers improve their mental health
UBC kinesiology researchers conducted a study which found that simple home workouts using exercise apps can effectively reduce depressive symptoms in healthcare workers. Lead author kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman was interviewed.
CBC News
Establishment leftist and newcomer businessman appear headed to Ecuador runoff
School of public policy and global affairs instructor Dr. Grace Jaramillo commented on Ecuador’s current political landscape.
New York Times
North Shuswap controlled burn saved ‘hundreds’ of homes, BC Wildfire Service maintains
Dr. Kira Hoffman (faculty of forestry) said controlled burns are typically conducted very carefully, using experienced personnel.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
Wildfire terms every Canadian should be familiar with
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed various terminology often used when talking about wildfires.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
Death of Lolita brings heartbreak after years of effort to free captive orca
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on the death of Lolita, an orca held captive at the Miami Seaquarium for 50 years.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, Ottawa Citizen
Canadian leaders slam Facebook news ban amid wildfires
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said any communications problems the government is facing due to Meta’s ban on news links is one of its own making.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine
Fathers struggle with leaving families to come to work on B.C.'s farms
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Robert Russo commented on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program in Canada.
Castanet via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique NewsMagazine
BC shuts down its fair wage watchdog
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Danielle van Jaarsveld commented on the living wage in B.C.
The Tyee
When it comes to drag queen storytime in schools, Ontario should look to its long history of compromise
Education professor Dr. Jason Ellis discussed the Ontario school policy that allows parents to opt their children out of school events.
Globe and Mail
'Have you considered MAiD?' isn't a question hospitals should ask
Peter A. Allard School of Law lecturer Dr. Brian Bird discussed the use of medically assisted death (MAID) in Canada.
National Post
Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
UBCO zoology professor Dr. Christina Buesching co-authored an op-ed that explained why a sun bear in a Chinese zoo looked like a human.
The Conversation via IFL Science
The revitalizing power of Indigenous typography
A new font to typeset Salish languages is the result of a unique collaboration between UBC, Musqueam and Syilx.
The Tyee