UBC In The News
Men fit into three distinct masculine styles, find B.C. researchers
Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor who leads the UBC men’s health research program, led a study which found three masculine styles manifested in relationships: neo-traditional, egalitarian and progressive.
Men’s Journal, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Powell River Peak; The Times (UK) (subscription)
Skipping radiation may be safe for some with early breast cancer
Pathology and laboratory medicine professor Dr. Torsten Nielsen co-authored a study that found women with certain types of early breast cancer may be able to skip radiation during their treatment.
Health Day News
Mothers with depression more likely to experience parental stress, new research shows
UBCO social work professor Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner conducted a study which found that mothers with depression who reported higher levels of support felt less stressed and more competent in their parenting.
Independent Online (South Africa)
UBC researchers working on natural filter for microplastics
Chemical and biological engineering researchers led by Dr. Orlando Rojas at the BioProducts Institute developed a device that uses wood dust to trap up to 99.9 per cent of microplastics in water.
City News, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (31:00 mark)
In B.C., high rates of childhood bowel disease linked to pesticide, air pollution exposure
Mielle Michaux, a researcher in the department of geography, led a study that linked childhood inflammatory bowel disease to pesticide and air pollution exposures.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Pique NewsMagazine, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News
Oceans absorb 90% of the heat from climate change — here’s why record ocean temps are so harmful
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said fish will migrate to colder waters, if they can, in the summertime.
CNBC
How heading a soccer ball can hurt the brain
Media mentioned a study led by mechanical engineering professor Dr. Lyndia Wu which found that redirecting a soccer ball with your head results in 22g of acceleration or more.
Washington Post via SFGate, Stuff (New Zealand), Independent Online (South Africa)
The quest for an ancient colossus, in the wild rainforest of B.C.
Forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken said “we’re entering uncharted territory” with climate change.
Canadian Press via National Post, Vancouver Sun, Yahoo, National Observer, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News
Drug overdoses now the leading cause of death among B.C. youth ages 10 to 18, data show
Drs. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes and Matthew Carwana (faculty of medicine) commented on a report that revealed drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 18 in B.C.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
More people than expected are dying in Canada in 2023 for reasons that are not yet clear
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail commented on excess mortality, a calculation of how many more deaths occur than are predicted based on demographic factors.
Globe and Mail via Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak
Our oceans are the warmest in recorded history. This is why it's so concerning
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and Dr. Simon Donner (geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on El Niño.
Dr. Cheung: CBC News, Weather Network
Dr. Donner: CBC News, Radio-Canada
On the eve of elections, Ecuador’s democracy teeters on the brink
School of public policy and global affairs instructor Dr. Grace Jaramillo commented on Ecuador’s current political landscape.
Globe and Mail
Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
UBCO zoology professor Dr. Christina Buesching co-authored an op-ed that explained why a sun bear in a Chinese zoo looked like a human.
The Conversation
UBC opens 316 new beds of student housing at Vancouver campus
UBC has officially opened the doors of the new Brock Commons North student residence building, providing 316 additional beds for students.
Daily Hive