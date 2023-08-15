UBC In The News
Scientists say all men fit into three categories – so which one are you?
Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor who leads the UBC men’s health research program, led a study which found three masculine styles manifested in relationships: neo-traditional, egalitarian and progressive.
Daily Mail via MSN; Lad Bible
How smart are raccoons? A UBC study hopes to find out by running an experiment in your backyard
Professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram (forestry; science) and graduate student Hannah Griebling (forestry) are looking to learn more about how raccoons’ brains work.
CTV News via iHeart Radio; Global News via CFOX, Rock 101, Magic 106.1
Riding a wave to better medical diagnosis
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Jonathan Holzman and graduate student Alexis Guidi are exploring the potential of terahertz radiation to improve the quality of medical diagnostic imaging.
Castanet
B.C. judge rules hospital can take man off life support, despite his family’s wishes
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry commented on a case about taking a man who suffered from a heart attack off life support.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
B.C.’s drought woes could be helped by raising cost of water for companies, critics say
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila commented on B.C.’s drought.
Globe and Mail via Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers dispute. The Tyee via Yahoo, Penticton Herald
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers dispute.
The Tyee via Yahoo, Penticton Herald
Here’s what’s actually happening when you have trouble remembering a familiar word
Psychology professor Dr. Todd Handy commented on tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon, which is when you know you have a specific piece of information stored in your memory, but you can’t quite recall it.
Well and Good
The art of holding space
Rohene Bouajram, associate director of strategic Indigenous, Black and People of Colour (IBPOC) initiatives, gave strategies to nurture graduate students for flourishing careers.
Inside Higher Ed
The mountains are missing economic opportunities of diversity
Sauder School of Business adjunct professor Dr. Elisabeth Cooke argued that ski resorts across Canada can dramatically increase their profitability by welcoming diverse groups on the mountains.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist