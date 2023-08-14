UBC In The News

'Back at square one': Research shows the folly of cashing out of 401(k) when leaving a job

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Yanwen Wang co-authored a study which found that 41 per cent of employees are cashing out their 401(k) plans early. 
Arizona Republic via USA Today, MSN, Aol 

COVID-19: B.C. doctors, researchers and teachers warn of another triple epidemic

Media mentioned a study by school of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail that found B.C. had the highest rate of unexpected deaths during the pandemic. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada 

Is Ecuador succumbing to gang violence and organised crime?

School of public policy and global affairs instructor Dr. Grace Jaramillo commented on Ecuador’s current political landscape. 
Al Jazeera 

Climate change: Why action on the crisis is all hot air

School of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. William Rees was quoted in an opinion piece about climate change.  
Middle East Eye 

The ocean is shattering heat records. Here’s what that means for fisheries.

Dr. William Cheung, director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on rising water temperatures.  
Grist via Salon, Truthout 

Quebecor stops paying rent at legislature, says $100K fee a threat to democracy

Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida commented on Montreal-based media and telecom conglomerate Quebecor’s announcement that it will stop paying rent for the office its political journalists use. 
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Yahoo, Global News, City News, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province 

Dangerous noises drown out the voices under the sea

Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker said many aquatic species may disappear if we don’t control noise pollution. 
Globe and Mail 

B.C.’s drought woes could be helped by raising cost of water for companies, critics say

Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila commented on B.C.’s drought. 
Globe and Mail (subscription) 

Is dry shampoo bad for you?

Faculty of medicine clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed how to properly use dry shampoo.
The Kit via Toronto Star, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catherines Standard, Welland Tribune 

Why Maui's deadly wildfires spread so quickly

Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz commented on Maui’s wildfires. 
CBC News; Global News via CFOX, Rock 101 

Granville Island Brewing strike continues, as more sectors see labour disputes in B.C.

Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson said workers are more inclined to take a chance on things when unemployment is low. 
CBC News 

How to stay safe (and cool) as B.C. enters another heat wave

School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said health risks increase as the body uses more of its resources trying to stay cool. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Times Colonist 

BC moves closer to gig worker protection laws

Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson called on the provincial government to impose further regulations on app-based gig work. 
The Tyee via Yahoo, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record 

How does the hidden life below ground affect the success of forest management?

Forestry professors Drs. Cindy Prescott and Sue Grayston say forest-harvesting practices that retain living trees throughout the harvested area sustain belowground life. 
The Conversation via World Economic Forum 

How language can turn down the temperature of heated climate change discourse

Language and literacy education professors Drs. Derek Gladwin and Kedrick James said people do not have effective language to talk about the realities and fears of climate change with their friends and families. 
The Conversation via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Powell River Peak 

UBC students bring Mario Kart to life with robotics competition

UBC engineering students brought Mario Kart to life by creating autonomous robots to race around a track. 
CTV News, CBC Newsroom 