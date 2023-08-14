UBC In The News
'Back at square one': Research shows the folly of cashing out of 401(k) when leaving a job
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Yanwen Wang co-authored a study which found that 41 per cent of employees are cashing out their 401(k) plans early.
Arizona Republic via USA Today, MSN, Aol
COVID-19: B.C. doctors, researchers and teachers warn of another triple epidemic
Media mentioned a study by school of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail that found B.C. had the highest rate of unexpected deaths during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Is Ecuador succumbing to gang violence and organised crime?
School of public policy and global affairs instructor Dr. Grace Jaramillo commented on Ecuador’s current political landscape.
Al Jazeera
Climate change: Why action on the crisis is all hot air
School of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. William Rees was quoted in an opinion piece about climate change.
Middle East Eye
Quebecor stops paying rent at legislature, says $100K fee a threat to democracy
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida commented on Montreal-based media and telecom conglomerate Quebecor’s announcement that it will stop paying rent for the office its political journalists use.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Yahoo, Global News, City News, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Dangerous noises drown out the voices under the sea
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker said many aquatic species may disappear if we don’t control noise pollution.
Globe and Mail
B.C.’s drought woes could be helped by raising cost of water for companies, critics say
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila commented on B.C.’s drought.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Is dry shampoo bad for you?
Faculty of medicine clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed how to properly use dry shampoo.
The Kit via Toronto Star, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catherines Standard, Welland Tribune
Why Maui's deadly wildfires spread so quickly
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz commented on Maui’s wildfires.
CBC News; Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
Granville Island Brewing strike continues, as more sectors see labour disputes in B.C.
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson said workers are more inclined to take a chance on things when unemployment is low.
CBC News
How to stay safe (and cool) as B.C. enters another heat wave
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said health risks increase as the body uses more of its resources trying to stay cool.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Times Colonist
BC moves closer to gig worker protection laws
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson called on the provincial government to impose further regulations on app-based gig work.
The Tyee via Yahoo, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record
How does the hidden life below ground affect the success of forest management?
Forestry professors Drs. Cindy Prescott and Sue Grayston say forest-harvesting practices that retain living trees throughout the harvested area sustain belowground life.
The Conversation via World Economic Forum
How language can turn down the temperature of heated climate change discourse
Language and literacy education professors Drs. Derek Gladwin and Kedrick James said people do not have effective language to talk about the realities and fears of climate change with their friends and families.
The Conversation via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Powell River Peak
UBC students bring Mario Kart to life with robotics competition
UBC engineering students brought Mario Kart to life by creating autonomous robots to race around a track.
CTV News, CBC Newsroom