Adorable babies (and a few scientists) discover key link between your gut and brain health
UBC scientists discovered that gut microbiome plays a key role in brain development by analyzing data from baby poop.
Extended use of antidepressants may help people with bipolar disorder
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, led a study which found that treatment with modern antidepressants may help prevent patients with bipolar disorder from relapsing into a depressive episode.
Exercise apps a good prescription to improve healthcare workers' mental health: Research
UBC kinesiology researchers co-authored a study which found that simple home workouts using exercise apps can effectively reduce depressive symptoms in healthcare workers.
Should the Fraser River become a legal person?
Peter A. Allard School of Law graduate student Avery Pasternak conducted a study which argued that Canada’s “antiquated” legal system is standing in the way of giving the Fraser River “legal personhood”.
In 2023, coming out is complicated
Sociology graduate alumni Andy Holmes co-authored a study that investigated Vancouverites’ coming out experiences over the last five years.
A navigation app that suggests the safest route
A new algorithm developed by UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Tarek Sayed and PhD student Tarek Ghoul can identify the safest route in an urban network using real-time crash risk data and can be incorporated into navigation apps.
What’s driving Maui's devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
Forestry postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz said climate change is increasing the likelihood of more extreme weather events.
Minister launches review of B.C. port strike case to uncover ‘structural issues’
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers’ strike.
UBC anthropologist reflects on Oppenheimer and 78th anniversary of nuclear bombing of Nagasaki
Anthropology professor Dr. Hugh Gusterson discussed the significance of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, the reception of Oppenheimer in Japan and the future of nuclear weapons.
She sought help in crisis and was offered MAID instead
Dr. Michelle Stack, education professor and academic director of UBC’s learning exchange, said expanding medically assisted death (MAID) for people with disabilities and mental illness is steeped in ableism.
Feds’ clean electricity standards could ‘raise the temperature’ of an already pretty hot conflict
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the federal government potentially offering investment tax credits worth tens of billions to provinces on the condition that they get on board with its target to decarbonize the country’s electricity grid.
Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s new novel is a modern Nigerian tragedy about the rich and the poor
UBCO creative and critical studies assistant professor Dr. Sakiru Adebayo wrote about Nigerian author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s novel A Spell of Good Things.
UBC's First Nations Longhouse celebrates 30 years of supporting Indigenous students
The First Nations Longhouse at UBC celebrates 30 years as a “home away from home” for Indigenous students.
Sneaking climate action into your summer block party
A UBC faculty of forestry program called the Citizen’s Coolkit is training people across the country on how to talk to their neighbours about climate change and climate solutions.
