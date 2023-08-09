UBC In The News
Why more Quebec family doctors are leaving the public health system
Media mentioned a study co-authored by school of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Law which found that the number of doctors leaving Quebec’s public health system increased following a Supreme Court decision in 2005.
Globe and Mail
What B.C. is learning about earthquakes from the 2023 disaster in Turkey
A team of civil engineering researchers are investigating why some buildings collapsed and not others during the February 2023 earthquake in Turkey.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
The effect of antidepressants on relapse for patients with bipolar depression
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, led a study which found that treatment with modern antidepressants may help prevent patients with bipolar disorder from relapsing into a depressive episode.
CKNW Jas Johal Show
‘Canada needs to step it up’ to prevent youth from vaping, says Kelowna researcher
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Laura Struik conducted a study which found that Canada is falling behind in developing intervention programs to stop young people from beginning to vape.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times
Mothers experiencing depression can still thrive as parents
UBCO social work professor Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner conducted a study which found that mothers with depression who reported higher levels of support felt less stressed and more competent in their parenting.
Castanet
Researchers studying local frogs to learn impacts of wildlife relocation
Forestry graduate student Megan Winand is studying the survival and movement patterns of frogs in a wetland near Cranbrook.
East Kootenay Now
Pioneering study aims to help Asian Americans, Asian Canadians prevent and treat Alzheimer’s
Neurology professor Dr. Robin Hsiung is among the researchers taking part in a study of Alzheimer’s disease in people of Asian ancestry.
Next Shark via Yahoo
Claims of revolutionary superconductor LK-99 are meeting resistance. Here's what you need to know
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Alannah Hallas commented on superconductors.
CBC
The feds bought a pipeline for $5B. How did the cost balloon to over $30B?
Civil engineering professor Dr. Nemkumar Banthia commented on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Global News via MSN, CFOX, CJOY, Rock 101, Magic 106.1, Fresh 103.1
Group of B.C. doctors, nurses, scientists push government to ensure safe school return
Clinical professor Dr. Susan Kuo said schools are still one of the main areas where there is transmission of COVID-19.
City News
How a hotter planet revs up our weather
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White discussed how temperature affects weather events.
National Observer
Feds’ clean electricity approach could ‘raise the temperature’ of an already hot conflict
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the federal government potentially offering investment tax credits worth tens of billions to provinces on the condition that they get on board with its target to decarbonize the country’s electricity grid.
National Observer