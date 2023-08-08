UBC In The News
UBC researchers to help identify Alzheimer's risks specific to people of Asian ancestry
Neurology professor Dr. Robin Hsiung is among the researchers taking part in a study of Alzheimer’s disease in people of Asian ancestry.
CBC News, Radio-Canada (Filipino)
Researchers are visualizing climate change through virtual reality
Forestry professor Dr. Isla Myers-Smith led a project which used virtual reality to explore changes to vegetation on Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island in Yukon.
APTN News
New invention from UBC Okanagan detects airborne viruses, like COVID
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Sepideh Pakpour led a research team which co-developed a system that can detect and identify airborne viruses.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
New study aims to boost rural engagement in BC’s healthcare planning
Family practice professor Dr. Jude Kornelsen is principal co-investigator of a study collecting the perspectives of rural British Columbians on the province’s health-care system.
Black Press via Williams Lake Tribune, Coast Mountain News, Quesnel Cariboo Observer, 100 Mile House Free Press, North Thompson Times, Barriere Star Journal
‘Canada needs to step it up’ to prevent youth from vaping says Kelowna researcher
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Laura Struik conducted a study which found that Canada is falling behind in developing intervention programs to stop young people from beginning to vape.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News, Lake Country Calendar
Scientists level new critiques of Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) co-authored a paper that critiqued how Fisheries and Oceans Canada deals with scientific evidence.
Hakai Magazine via The Tyee
Canada moves forward with new tech tax
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Wei Cui commented on Canada’s Digital Services Tax.
New York Times
Experts amazed two WADA labs got it so wrong on Bol
Chemistry professor Dr. David Chen agreed that the World Anti-Doping Agency should have reported Australian Olympian Peter Bol’s doping tests as negative.
Brisbane Times, Sydney Morning Herald, WAtoday, The Age (Australia)
As emissions from wildfires soar, is the best way to protect forests more human intervention?
Forestry professor Dr. Gary Bull said biomass, in the form of wood products, has the potential to replace some fossil fuels.
Globe and Mail, Castanet
How often-discarded blood samples could track Canadians’ health
Obstetrics and gynecology professor Dr. Deborah Money discussed the difficulties of using patient data to conduct research.
Globe and Mail
Bears, bears, everywhere in Prince George, B.C., as animals come to the city seeking food
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford said as the province is warming and as climate events get more extreme, bears and other animals will be impacted.
CBC News
Union says layoffs coming as Glacier Media cancels print editions of three Lower Mainland newspapers
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said the end of Glacier Media’s print editions is not surprising as more readers opt to consume their news online.
CBC News
How fireweed offers hope amid B.C.'s worst wildfire summer on record
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said the growth of fireweed in a fire-ravaged forest is the first sign of ecosystem recovery.
CBC News via Weather Network
India’s rice ban is affecting Canadians, but some may be panic-buying the wrong variety
Dr. Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs; land and food systems) said India’s rice export ban will have an impact on rice prices in Canada.
Global News via MSN
Impact of B.C. drought on province’s fish could be severe, experts say
Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor and earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor emeritus Dr. Michael Healey commented on how the B.C. drought affects fish.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
B.C. police can't keep up with boom in online child sexual exploitation
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Janine Benedet commented on child sexual exploitation incidents in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Prince George Post
Winter waves in Pacific Ocean growing larger because of climate change, say researchers
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences adjunct professor Dr. Peter Sutherland said communities along the coastline on Vancouver Island may need to prepare for much larger storm waves in the winter.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
80% of B.C. rivers face high to extreme drought
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson said B.C. has had below average rainfall for most of the last 14 months.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen
Housing is a direct federal responsibility, contrary to what Trudeau said. Here’s how his government can do better.
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Alexandra Flynn co-authored an op-ed which argued that the federal government is responsible for addressing the housing crisis.
The Conversation via Yahoo, MSN, CP24, Winnipeg Free Press
Successfully managing forests must include stewarding the hidden life belowground
Forestry professors Drs. Cindy Prescott and Sue Grayston say forest-harvesting practices that retain living trees throughout the harvested area sustain belowground life.
The Conversation via Yahoo, Winnipeg Free Press
UBC event highlights right to repair shortfalls
UBC Connects at Robson Square hosted The Bike Kitchen Presents: The Right to Repair to address issues surrounding the sale of “built-to-fail” products and consumers’ right to repair. Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability PhD candidate Neha Sharma-Mascarenha and UBC Bike Kitchen programs manager Zoé Krutchen commented.
Global News