UBC In The News
Antidepressants unlikely to worsen bipolar symptoms, says new study
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, professor and head of the department of psychiatry, led a study which found that treatment with modern antidepressants may help prevent patients with bipolar disorder from relapsing into a depressive episode.
CNN News 18, Times of India, Indian Express, The Hindu
B.C. can limit flooding by reducing clear-cutting: UBC scientist
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila and graduate student Robbie Johnson conducted a study that associated loss of forests with more frequent flooding.
Radio-Canada (French); Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s scientific advice undermined by industry and political influence: researchers
Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) co-authored a paper that critiqued how Fisheries and Oceans Canada deals with scientific evidence.
The Narwhal
Ancient salmon fisheries could help restore declining modern fish populations
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries adjunct professor Dr. Jesse Morin is part of a team of researchers working with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation to study DNA from ancient salmon bones.
Powell River Now, Comox Valley Now, Coast Now, Campbell River Now
How Hong Kong’s love of seafood leads to illegal imports of endangered fish
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the endangered species trade needs to be regulated.
South China Morning Post
Science and art combine to bring Japanese lore to life at B.C. festival
Asian studies professor Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura commented on the Japanese Tanabata festival.
CBC News
Typhoon Khanun slams into Japan’s Okinawa
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Brett Gilley commented on typhoons.
CBC The National (16:30 mark)
India institutes rice export ban
Land and food systems professor Dr. Richard Barichello commented on India’s rice export ban.
CBC Vancouver (29:15 mark)
Move over quiet quitting, we’re loud quitting our jobs now
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani commented on the “hot strike summer” and “lazy girl jobs” movement among workers.
Canadian Business
'All you can do is sit and hope:' Thousands in B.C. know what it's like to flee their homes due to wildfires, floods
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor said factors such as a person’s age and their level of psychological development affect how people deal with being evacuated and losses from fires.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, Calgary Herald
Witness appalled by bystanders who videotaped aftermath of fatal crash in East Vancouver
Psychology professor Dr. Azim Shariff said the instinct to reach automatically for a cellphone at accident sites is something society must work to overcome.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
B.C. gears up for fall COVID-19 booster campaign
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto said the summer COVID lull may be due to people spending more time outdoors and levels could rise again as we move indoors in the fall.
Glacier Media via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
There may not be a fix for the high food prices in Canada
Land and food systems professor Dr. Richard Barichello commented on food price inflation.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
A conversation on the importance of pride
Nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc discussed the importance of the annual Vancouver Pride festival for 2SLGBTQ+ young people.
Spice Radio
Forced transfers are not compatible with patient-centred care
Clinical professor Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman argued that forced hospital transfers are not in the best interest of patients.
Vancouver Sun