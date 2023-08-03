UBC In The News
UBC research blames bigger floods on clear-cutting, calls for more selective logging
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila and graduate student Robbie Johnson co-authored a study that associated loss of forests to more frequent flooding.
B.C. buys affordable seniors housing in Vancouver's Chinatown
School of community and regional planning PhD candidate Louisa-May Khoo authored a report which found that there are only 2,905 affordable housing units designated for seniors in the Downtown Eastside.
Australia made a deal to keep news on Facebook. Why couldn't Canada?
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said for both Meta and Google, Canada’s Online News Act is not just about the money but the principle of being regulated and the precedent it might set in other countries.
Future of drought in B.C.
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought situation and suggested ways to help conserve water.
How climate change is influencing outdoor sports and recreation
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer commented on how climate change affects our bodies.
Vancouver smokers urged to butt out safely amid persistent drought
Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said cigarettes are made up of more than 7,000 chemical compounds and cigarette butts take about 30 years to break down.
‘What on Earth is a director of Imperial Oil doing on the board of directors of my pension fund?’
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Carol Liao said directors who sit on the boards of both a fossil fuel company and a financial institution must be aware of potential conflicts of interest to act in both companies’ best interests.
Life in plastic: it’s not so fantastic
Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on microplastics.
Women’s World Cup: The epidemic of ACL tears in female soccer players is about more than just biology
Physical therapy professor Dr. Jackie Whittaker and rehabilitation sciences PhD candidate Linda Truong co-authored a piece about the prevalence of ACL tears in female athletes.
