UBC In The News
Can Doctor AI predict cancer, save lives?
Medicine researchers co-developed an artificial intelligence model that can predict cancer survival rates better than previous tools.
Al Jazeera
New study aims to collect, amplify rural voices in B.C. health care ‘crisis’
Family practice professor Dr. Jude Kornelsen is principal co-investigator of a study collecting the perspectives of rural British Columbians on the province’s health-care system.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101
Leaving dog and cat poo lying around isn’t just gross. It’s a problem for native plants and animals, too
An op-ed mentioned a study by forestry researchers which found that wildlife living near urban areas were more likely to be infected by parasites in cat poo.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Can bipolar disorder be managed without medication? Experts weigh in
Psychiatry professor Dr. Erin Michalak discussed the symptoms of bipolar disorder.
Los Angeles Times
5 cougars caught on trail camera by wildlife enthusiast in Powell River, B.C.
UBCO biology graduate student Siobhan Darlington commented on the appearance of five cougars near Powell River.
CBC
Ottawa's big LRT fix is redesigning train parts. What about the track?
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gordon Lovegrove commented on the shutdown of Ottawa’s LRT system.
CBC
Born from protest, Vancouver's Pride festival has become 'a beacon, a lightning rod'
Central, Eastern, and Northern European studies professor Dr. Kyle Frackman said Vancouver’s Pride festival never lost its connection with its origins as a protest movement.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
The single word that prolonged the B.C. port strike
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers’ strike.
The Tyee via Yahoo, Penticton Herald
Pushing to protect the marbled murrelet
Chemical and biological engineering professor emerita Dr. Royann Petrell and others are calling on the government to increase wildlife habitat areas in Vancouver Island old-growth forests to save the threatened marbled murrelet.
Canadian Geographic
Women’s World Cup: The epidemic of ACL tears in female soccer players is about more than just biology
Physical therapy professor Dr. Jackie Whittaker and rehabilitation sciences PhD candidate Linda Truong co-authored a piece about the prevalence of ACL tears in female athletes.
The Conversation