UBC In The News
Here’s how Vancouver rain gardens are giving salmon a boost
A study co-authored by Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and civil engineering researchers found that specially designed gardens could reduce the amount of a toxic car tire chemical entering our waterways by more than 90 per cent.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
Its patients are ‘literally a captive market.’ Is this California health care giant failing them?
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins commented on a Californian health care company that specializes in providing service for jails.
San Francisco Chronicle (subscription)
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales record
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on the federal government’s under-used housing tax and foreign buyer ban.
CTV News via iHeart Radio
Is climate change as dangerous as doomists make it out to be?
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner discussed how doomsayers talk about climate change.
iHeart Radio
Droughts can be tough reminders of importance of water conservation
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought situation and suggested ways to help conserve water.
The Weather Network via Yahoo
Climate change is increasing risk of ticks, Lyme disease: B.C. expert
Clinical professor Dr. Muhammad Morshed discussed how climate change is increasing the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses in Canada.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
Scientists level new critiques of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s scientific rigor
Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a legal duty to protect and conserve fish for Canada and that duty is not being met.
Hakai Magazine
Students work to improve access to sexual health care for Indigenous women
Faculty of medicine graduate students Piper Scott-Fiddler and Samantha Martin-Ferris developed the Lifegiver Box, which helps improve access to sexual health care for Indigenous women.
Global News via Rock101, CFOX
Jeannette Armstrong, trailblazer in literature and language, appointed to Order of Canada
UBCO Indigenous studies professor Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was appointed to the Order of Canada.
IndigiNews
Vancouver man wins award for work aimed at improving air quality
Dr. Kevin Kung, a postdoctoral researcher at the biomass and bioenergy research group at UBC’s chemical and biological engineering department, was a recipient of the Mitacs Environmental Entrepreneur Award.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News, Nelson Star