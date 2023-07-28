UBC In The News

A new mapping algorithm aims to steer drivers towards the safest route

A new algorithm developed by UBC civil engineering researchers can identify the safest route in an urban network using real-time crash risk data and can be incorporated into navigation apps. 
Popular Science via Yahoo, CKNW Jas Johal Show 

Rings are old news: Saturn’s all about those moons

UBC physics and astronomy researchers were part of an international team that discovered 62 more moons around Saturn. 
Research2Reality 

New study shows B.C. patients not getting access to alcohol addiction drugs despite their efficacy

Faculty of medicine researchers conducted a study which found that medications for alcohol use disorder are underutilized in British Columbia, despite their safety and effectiveness. 
Globe and Mail 

Expedition to Antarctica finds microplastics in all ocean samples

UBC was involved in an international study that discovered micro-plastics in all Antarctic Ocean samples. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post  

Researcher interviews Cariboo-Chilcotin residents on weather-related emergencies

Sociology graduate student David Champagne is interviewing Cariboo-Chilcotin residents to find out more about their experiences of wildfire and heat-related weather emergencies. 
Williams Lake Tribune 

From #QuitTok and #RageApplying, viral trends are changing workers’ behaviors. Leaders are not listening

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani said quitting jobs can be contagious. 
Fast Company 

Can going to music festivals damage your hearing? An expert weighs in

Audiology and speech sciences professor Dr. Navid Shahnaz discussed how young people can protect their ears from hearing damage.  
Yahoo 

Want to minimize inflation in your grocery bill? Try prawns instead of pasta

Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; land and food systems) commented on the food price gap, the measure of the difference in inflation for food versus overall prices. 
Globe and Mail 

Calm preached as northern Sask. community latest to face evacuation threat

Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed how people living in extreme weather regions can reduce their individual anxieties. 
Saskatoon StarPhoenix 

Canada 'falling behind' in efforts to lessen teen vaping, UBCO researcher says

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Laura Struik said Canada is falling behind in developing intervention programs to stop young people from beginning to vape. 
Castanet 

‘The Kerala Story’: How an Indian propaganda film ignited violence against Muslims and challenges to interfaith marriage

Gender, race, sexuality and social justice graduate student Wajiha Mehdi wrote about the controversial Indian feature film The Kerala Story and its impacts on Muslims in India. 
The Conversation via Yahoo 

Why B.C. has ended letter grades for students in kindergarten to Grade 9

Education adjunct professor Dr. Victor Brar discussed B.C.’s shift from letter grades to a proficiency scale on report cards from kindergarten to Grade 9. 
The Conversation via Yahoo 

B.C. camp helps non-verbal kids and their families thrive

UBC’s Edith Lando Virtual Learning Centre collaborated with the BC Association for Advancing Communications to provide an inclusive camp for children who are non-verbal and have special needs. 
Global News 

UBCO honorary degree awarded to Syilx changemaker

suiki?st (Pauline Terbasket), executive director of the Okanagan National Alliance, received an honorary degree from UBCO in June. 
Castanet 