UBC In The News
A new mapping algorithm aims to steer drivers towards the safest route
A new algorithm developed by UBC civil engineering researchers can identify the safest route in an urban network using real-time crash risk data and can be incorporated into navigation apps.
Popular Science via Yahoo, CKNW Jas Johal Show
Rings are old news: Saturn’s all about those moons
UBC physics and astronomy researchers were part of an international team that discovered 62 more moons around Saturn.
Research2Reality
New study shows B.C. patients not getting access to alcohol addiction drugs despite their efficacy
Faculty of medicine researchers conducted a study which found that medications for alcohol use disorder are underutilized in British Columbia, despite their safety and effectiveness.
Globe and Mail
Expedition to Antarctica finds microplastics in all ocean samples
UBC was involved in an international study that discovered micro-plastics in all Antarctic Ocean samples.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
Researcher interviews Cariboo-Chilcotin residents on weather-related emergencies
Sociology graduate student David Champagne is interviewing Cariboo-Chilcotin residents to find out more about their experiences of wildfire and heat-related weather emergencies.
Williams Lake Tribune
From #QuitTok and #RageApplying, viral trends are changing workers’ behaviors. Leaders are not listening
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sima Sajjadiani said quitting jobs can be contagious.
Fast Company
Can going to music festivals damage your hearing? An expert weighs in
Audiology and speech sciences professor Dr. Navid Shahnaz discussed how young people can protect their ears from hearing damage.
Yahoo
Want to minimize inflation in your grocery bill? Try prawns instead of pasta
Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; land and food systems) commented on the food price gap, the measure of the difference in inflation for food versus overall prices.
Globe and Mail
Calm preached as northern Sask. community latest to face evacuation threat
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed how people living in extreme weather regions can reduce their individual anxieties.
Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Canada 'falling behind' in efforts to lessen teen vaping, UBCO researcher says
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Laura Struik said Canada is falling behind in developing intervention programs to stop young people from beginning to vape.
Castanet
‘The Kerala Story’: How an Indian propaganda film ignited violence against Muslims and challenges to interfaith marriage
Gender, race, sexuality and social justice graduate student Wajiha Mehdi wrote about the controversial Indian feature film The Kerala Story and its impacts on Muslims in India.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Why B.C. has ended letter grades for students in kindergarten to Grade 9
Education adjunct professor Dr. Victor Brar discussed B.C.’s shift from letter grades to a proficiency scale on report cards from kindergarten to Grade 9.
The Conversation via Yahoo
B.C. camp helps non-verbal kids and their families thrive
UBC’s Edith Lando Virtual Learning Centre collaborated with the BC Association for Advancing Communications to provide an inclusive camp for children who are non-verbal and have special needs.
Global News
UBCO honorary degree awarded to Syilx changemaker
suiki?st (Pauline Terbasket), executive director of the Okanagan National Alliance, received an honorary degree from UBCO in June.
Castanet