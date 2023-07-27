UBC In The News
States siphoned away $750 million in infrastructure law climate funds
Civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi said congestion-reducing technology is not the most efficient way to cut emissions as unclogging roads encourages people to drive more.
Washington Post (subscription)
Hep C has a secret strategy to evade the immune system. And now we know what it is
Microbiology and immunology professor Dr. Selena Sagan commented on a study that investigated how hepatitis C hides from our immune system.
NPR
Future of Football: Why ACL injuries have been on rise in women's game - and the technology and solutions to fix it
Physical therapy professor Dr. Jackie Whittaker said there is no proof that physiological differences cause women to tear their ACL more often than men.
Sky Sports (UK)
The death of supercontinents brings diamonds to the surface
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Kelly Russell commented on a study that investigated how kimberlite pipes, narrow pipes of magma, occur.
Science
Not all heat warnings are equal: 5 things about Canada's alert system for hot weather
School of population and public health professor Dr. Sarah Henderson commented on B.C.’s extreme weather alert system.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Squamish Chief
Disasters can inform building code updates, construction association says
Vancouver School of Economics professor Dr. Patrick Baylis said governments can help homeowners prepare their homes for climate disasters by enforcing building codes and policies.
CBC
Vancouver housing protest calls for more community ownership of rentals
Dr. Tom Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) and Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) commented on the rental housing market in B.C.
City News
Fortis B.C. asks Metro Vancouver to reject recommendations for a quicker move away from fossil fuels
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said there is a pressing need for B.C. to move more quickly away from fossil fuels.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, Regina Leader-Post
Increasing drug prices in Canada
Faculty of medicine clinical professor Dr. Sandra Sirrs discussed the reasons why Canada has the third-highest drug prices in the world.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (35:00 mark)
B.C. is weighing the merits of appointing a ‘chief ecologist,’ internal docs show
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford said B.C.’s biodiversity is a “squandered fortune”.
The Narwhal
Ending Catholic health care in B.C. over euthanasia would be a tragedy
Peter A. Allard School of Law lecturer Dr. Brian Bird discussed the use of medically assisted death (MAID) in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Prince George Post