UBC In The News
What 100-year-old menus reveal about global warming and how it's changing what we eat
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries director Dr. William Cheung and graduate student John-Paul Ng investigated the type of fish served historically in Vancouver restaurants.
NBC via NBC Bay Area, NBC Los Angeles, NBC Chicago, NBC Connecticut, NBC New York, NBC Miami, NBC San Diego, NBC Philadelphia, NBC Washington, NBC Boston
Public health experts excoriate Canada COVID response and call for inquiry
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail said collecting data across Canada could have helped the government understand who and which areas were experiencing the greatest degrees of risk and harm related to COVID.
The Guardian via Yahoo
Where are kids going when school’s out for summer?
UBCO school of social work professor Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner said there should be multiple funding streams and grants for summer programs from the federal and provincial governments.
The Tyee
‘What we need to protect and why’: 20-year Amazon research hints at fate of tropics
Zoology professor Dr. Jill Jankowski commented on how rising temperatures are impacting avian species.
Mongabay
Data-sharing lessons Canada can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail co-authored an opinion piece about the importance of data in public-health decision-making.
Globe and Mail
An examination of Canada’s record on global vaccine equity is overdue
Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy co-authored an opinion piece about Canada’s failure to contribute to global vaccine equity.
Globe and Mail