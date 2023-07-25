UBC In The News
Chat to your neighbour: it’s good for your mental health – and theirs
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that making eye contact and having a brief conversation when ordering coffee can boost the mood of both the buyer and server.
Daily Mail via MSN
High CEO-to-worker pay ratios could affect company investment
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Elena Pikulina co-authored a study which found that investors who dislike income inequality are moving their money away from companies with high ratios of CEO-to-worker pay.
Minnesota Star Tribune
Bummer: Popular happiness strategies are a bust
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study which found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood.
Nautilus
The pain, the gain: Why did it take so long for the world to accept the dangers of OxyContin?
An opinion piece mentioned a 1998 UBC study that reported a painkiller called MS Contin, a long-acting, time-release opioid similar in formulation to OxyContin, was being abused.
Globe and Mail
HIV/AIDS in Canada: Stats, facts and figures
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that while COVID-19 may have reduced social interactions and, therefore, HIV infections in the spring of 2020, it also prevented patients from accessing therapy or viral load testing.
Postmedia via Montreal Gazette, The Recorder & Times
Funky website reveals the stinkiest smells around Vancouver
A project led by mechanical engineering researchers called “Smell Vancouver” is tracking the worst and weirdest odours around Metro Vancouver.
Daily Hive
UBCO researchers recover vital resources from wastewater sludge
UBCO engineering graduate student Huan Liu led a study that investigated how to extract phosphorus from wastewater sludge.
Castanet
Novelist, 1920s Hollywood screenwriter, half Chinese: why Winnifred Eaton gave herself a Japanese name, Onoto Watanna
English language and literatures professor Dr. Mary Chapman commented on the life and career of Winnifred Eaton, the first novelist of Asian descent in North America.
South China Morning Post via MSN
Youth suicide attempts increase during the school year and fall during the summer, study finds
Psychiatry clinical professor Dr. Tyler Black said that children’s risk of suicide increases during the school year.
Philly Voice
How to engineer buildings that withstand earthquakes
Civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar discussed why concrete crumbles during earthquakes.
Oman Observer
Vancouver won’t renew lease for controversial overdose prevention site
Dr. Mary Clare Kennedy (UBCO school of social work) said that there have been decreases in crime and fewer people using drugs in public spaces when overdose prevention sites are available.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in June, data shows. Should August long-weekend travellers be worried?
Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, commented on Air Canada’s poor on-time performance.
Toronto Star
Land back!: When radical architects took over the Canada Pavilion
Media highlighted Canada’s Venice Biennale exhibit which focused on the housing crisis and was co-developed by members of UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture.
CBC
Urban forests like Stanley Park must also be protected from fires
Forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis said Stanley park’s popularity and location warrant an update to its fire prevention plan.
Radio-Canada (French)
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville said short-term Airbnb rentals affect long-term rental costs due to higher rents and lack of unit availability.
CTV
‘COVID is over but the social hangover is not’ - B.C. Human Rights Commissioner speaks on increase in online hate in Fort St. John
Dr. Chris Tenove, assistant director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, commented on the increase in online hate since the start of the pandemic.
CJDC TV
Battling the blaze: Understanding B.C.'s wildfire history and future solutions
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said on average, 50 per cent of fires in Canada every year are human ignitions.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News
'All to our detriment': Are dried up ponds a big issue in Vancouver?
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson discussed the importance of ponds in urban spaces.
Vancouver is Awesome
Is dry shampoo bad for you?
Faculty of medicine clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed how to properly use dry shampoo.
The Kit
The ‘groomer’ anti-LGBTQ+ panic is not new — and has caused immense harm
Graduate student Susanna Cassisa (Central, Eastern and Northern European studies) wrote about the historical roots of the modern anti-LGBTQ “groomer” rhetoric.
Washington Post
What to expect when you’re expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?
Clinical psychology professor Dr. Samantha Dawson and graduate student Erin Fitzpatrick discussed how expectant and new parents can navigate their sex life during and after pregnancy.
The Conversation via Yahoo
After receiving honorary degree, suiki?st reflects on decades of community service
suiki?st (Pauline Terbasket), executive director of the Okanagan National Alliance, received an honorary degree from UBCO in June.
Yahoo, IndigiNews, iNFO News, Penticton Herald