UBC In The News

Chat to your neighbour: it’s good for your mental health – and theirs

Media mentioned a UBC study which found that making eye contact and having a brief conversation when ordering coffee can boost the mood of both the buyer and server.  
Daily Mail via MSN 

High CEO-to-worker pay ratios could affect company investment

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Elena Pikulina co-authored a study which found that investors who dislike income inequality are moving their money away from companies with high ratios of CEO-to-worker pay. 
Minnesota Star Tribune 

Bummer: Popular happiness strategies are a bust

Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study which found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood. 
Nautilus 

The pain, the gain: Why did it take so long for the world to accept the dangers of OxyContin?

An opinion piece mentioned a 1998 UBC study that reported a painkiller called MS Contin, a long-acting, time-release opioid similar in formulation to OxyContin, was being abused. 
Globe and Mail  

HIV/AIDS in Canada: Stats, facts and figures

Media mentioned a UBC study which found that while COVID-19 may have reduced social interactions and, therefore, HIV infections in the spring of 2020, it also prevented patients from accessing therapy or viral load testing. 
Postmedia via Montreal Gazette, The Recorder & Times 

Funky website reveals the stinkiest smells around Vancouver

A project led by mechanical engineering researchers called “Smell Vancouver” is tracking the worst and weirdest odours around Metro Vancouver. 
Daily Hive 

UBCO researchers recover vital resources from wastewater sludge

UBCO engineering graduate student Huan Liu led a study that investigated how to extract phosphorus from wastewater sludge. 
Castanet 

Novelist, 1920s Hollywood screenwriter, half Chinese: why Winnifred Eaton gave herself a Japanese name, Onoto Watanna

English language and literatures professor Dr. Mary Chapman commented on the life and career of Winnifred Eaton, the first novelist of Asian descent in North America. 
South China Morning Post via MSN 

Joe Biden's impeachment gets one step closer

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on a potential Biden impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives.  
Newsweek via MSN 

Youth suicide attempts increase during the school year and fall during the summer, study finds

Psychiatry clinical professor Dr. Tyler Black said that children’s risk of suicide increases during the school year. 
Philly Voice 

How to engineer buildings that withstand earthquakes

Civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar discussed why concrete crumbles during earthquakes. 
Oman Observer 

Vancouver won’t renew lease for controversial overdose prevention site

Dr. Mary Clare Kennedy (UBCO school of social work) said that there have been decreases in crime and fewer people using drugs in public spaces when overdose prevention sites are available.  
Globe and Mail (subscription) 

Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in June, data shows. Should August long-weekend travellers be worried?

Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, commented on Air Canada’s poor on-time performance. 
Toronto Star 

Land back!: When radical architects took over the Canada Pavilion

Media highlighted Canada’s Venice Biennale exhibit which focused on the housing crisis and was co-developed by members of UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture. 
CBC 

Urban forests like Stanley Park must also be protected from fires

Forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis said Stanley park’s popularity and location warrant an update to its fire prevention plan. 
Radio-Canada (French) 

'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville said short-term Airbnb rentals affect long-term rental costs due to higher rents and lack of unit availability. 
CTV 

‘COVID is over but the social hangover is not’ - B.C. Human Rights Commissioner speaks on increase in online hate in Fort St. John

Dr. Chris Tenove, assistant director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, commented on the increase in online hate since the start of the pandemic. 
CJDC TV 

Battling the blaze: Understanding B.C.'s wildfire history and future solutions

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said on average, 50 per cent of fires in Canada every year are human ignitions. 
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Alaska Highway News 

'All to our detriment': Are dried up ponds a big issue in Vancouver?

Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson discussed the importance of ponds in urban spaces. 
Vancouver is Awesome 

Is dry shampoo bad for you?

Faculty of medicine clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed how to properly use dry shampoo. 
The Kit 

The ‘groomer’ anti-LGBTQ+ panic is not new — and has caused immense harm

Graduate student Susanna Cassisa (Central, Eastern and Northern European studies) wrote about the historical roots of the modern anti-LGBTQ “groomer” rhetoric. 
Washington Post 

What to expect when you’re expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?

Clinical psychology professor Dr. Samantha Dawson and graduate student Erin Fitzpatrick discussed how expectant and new parents can navigate their sex life during and after pregnancy. 
The Conversation via Yahoo 

After receiving honorary degree, suiki?st reflects on decades of community service

suiki?st (Pauline Terbasket), executive director of the Okanagan National Alliance, received an honorary degree from UBCO in June. 
Yahoo, IndigiNews, iNFO News, Penticton Herald 