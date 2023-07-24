UBC In The News
What is skiplagging? Everything about the controversial air travel hack airlines hate
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tim Huh co-authored a study that found skiplagging–when a traveler buys a ticket for a flight with a layover and departs at the layover airport–could lead to an increase in airfares.
USA Today via Yahoo, Aol
Why mindfulness might not be all it's cracked up to be
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study which found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood.
Daily Mail via MSN
For these researchers, an ideal summer night is spent chasing bats through Vancouver's parks
Researchers Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) and Aaron Aguirre (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) are monitoring bats in B.C. to protect them from white-nose syndrome.
CBC
Meet Janus, the bizarre 'two-faced' white dwarf discovered by astronomers
Physics and astronomy researchers were part of an international team that revealed the first “two-faced“ star, a spinning orb with one side covered in super-heated helium and the other in hydrogen.
The Weather Network via Yahoo; CKNW Mornings with Simi
This new drug-testing robot is attending its first ever music festival
UBC chemistry researchers created a prototype portable drug-testing machine that will be rolled out at the Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays. Professor Dr. Jason Hein was interviewed.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News; Interesting Engineering, Castanet, CBC Radio
Have we reached peak fish?
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the need for sustainable fishery.
The Guardian
Trinity nuclear test’s fallout reached 46 states, Canada and Mexico, study finds
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana commented on a study that found the radioactive fallout from the 1945 Trinity test reached 46 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico within 10 days of detonation.
New York Times via Las Vegas Sun, Hawaii Tribune Herald, Yahoo; Japan Times
B.C. professor pushing plan to protect marbled murrelet habitat in old growth
Chemical and biological engineering professor emerita Dr. Royann Petrell and others are calling on the government to increase wildlife habitat areas in Vancouver Island old-growth forests to save the threatened marbled murrelet.
Canadian Press via CBC, Radio-Canada, CTV, Chek News, iHeart Radio, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Yahoo
Children in food-insecure homes visit doctors, ER more than peers, study says
Land and food systems professor Dr. Jennifer Black commented on a study that found children without a reliable food source make more visits to doctors and emergency departments.
Globe and Mail
Homeless Torontonians struggle to hold onto their belongings. Here are a few items they are careful to protect
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Alexandra Flynn said the constant dispossession homeless people face stymies their survival.
Toronto Star (subscription)
Your questions about Meta and other social media giants blocking news in Canada, explained
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida said Bill C-18 is a “flawed piece of legislation” that doesn’t address greater issues in the news industry.
CBC, Radio-Canada
What we can learn from elite athletes who adjust their workouts in poor air quality
Sport and exercise medicine and kinesiology professor Dr. Michael Koehle said we will not be able to avoid wildfire smoke in the future and that we should come up with strategies to manage it.
CBC
Your guide to exploring a national park with your pooch
Land and food systems professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova discussed which items and gear to carry to help keep your dog safe when travelling.
CBC
Urban trees are struggling under this summer's extreme heat
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt discussed how we can help trees survive extreme heat.
CBC On the Coast
Overwhelmed by climate change
Nursing lecturer Raluca Radu spoke about how to take action even when under the influence of disaster fatigue.
CBC On the Coast
Summer food safety
Land and food systems professor Dr. Siyun Wang discussed how to safely consume foods and avoid food poisoning in the summer.
Global News, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (42:45 mark)
Honda Celebration of Light returns, locals voice their concerns
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer discussed the environmental impacts of fireworks.
City News
Vancouver's east-west divide: To the east, suites, laneway houses. To the west, detached homes
School of community and regional planning adjunct professor Nathan Edelson said mid-rise buildings constructed on arterial roads like Granville and Cambie are missing “neighbourhood centres” where people can walk to cafés and stores.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, MSN
A new tool to improve sexual health care for Indigenous women
Faculty of medicine graduate students Piper Scott-Fiddler and Samantha Martin-Ferris developed the Lifegiver Box, which helps improve access to sexual health care for Indigenous people.
Radio-Canada (French)
Memorial for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter held in Revelstoke
UBCO third-year nursing student Devyn Gale passed away while battling a fire in the mountains outside her hometown of Revelstoke.
Canadian Press via National Post, City News, Yahoo, Chek News, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Times Colonist; Global News, CTV News