UBC In The News
The data don't really support the most popular happiness strategies
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study that found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood.
TIME via Yahoo, MSN; CNET, New Scientist
The morality of ‘himpathy’ for sexual harassers
Sauder School of Business postdoctoral researcher Dr. Samantha Dodson co-authored a study which investigated how employees react to sexual harassment reports in the workplace.
The Academic Minute
Meet Janus, the rare, newly-discovered star with ‘two faces’
Physics and astronomy researchers were part of an international team that revealed the first ‘two-faced’ star, a spinning orb with one side covered in super-heated helium, and the other in hydrogen.
Global News via CFOX, Rock 101, 91.5 the beat
UBC researchers find high levels of contaminants in Lost Lagoon: study
Environmental science students conducted a study that found that Lost Lagoon at Stanley Park is impacted by invasive species and pollution.
Daily Hive
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers’ strike.
Canadian Press via CBC, Radio-Canada, BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post, The Province, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now; CTV via iHeart Radio; Tyee via Yahoo
More patients, few answers: New Brunswick doctor is ‘sounding the alarm’ as unexplained neurological cases continue
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Susan Murch commented on the “mystery” brain disease afflicting dozens in New Brunswick.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Drought conditions threatening B.C. salmon as river levels drop
Dr. Scott Hinch (forestry; zoology) commented on the B.C. drought’s effect on salmon habitat.
CBC via Weather Network
The end of the Black Sea Grain deal
Dr. Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs; land and food systems) commented on Russia’s decision to halt participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative that lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea.
QR Calgary
Northeastern Salish Sea temperatures boiling kelp alive
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley commented on the increase in temperature in the waters off northeastern Vancouver Island.
CHEK News
If you listen carefully, you can hear a bee ejaculate
Dr. Alison McAfee, postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s BeeHIVE research cluster, said when male bees die from shock, they spontaneously ejaculate.
IFL Science
Somewhere, a large asteroid is on course to eventually hit Earth. Will humanity be ready?
Dr. Michael Byers (political science) and Dr. Aaron Boley (physics and astronomy) argued that mission-ready planetary defence assets should be created to deal with potential asteroids and comets that might pose existential threats to humanity.
Globe and Mail
UBC’s new president a neuropsychologist, president from Carleton University
Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon has been named the 17th President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of British Columbia.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CBC, Global News, City News, CTV, iHeart Radio, Yahoo, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now; Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, O Canada