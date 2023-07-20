UBC In The News
Sadly, many happiness studies are flawed
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and graduate student Dunigan Folk conducted a study that found that some activities people associate with happiness lack scientific evidence to prove they actually boost your mood.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Vacancy tax could improve Australia's housing crisis but isn't the only solution, expert says
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville co-authored a study that found that B.C.’s housing vacancy and speculation tax has had a positive impact on the province’s housing crisis.
ABC Australia via MSN
B.C. researchers trying to stave off deadly bat disease
Dr. Matthew Mitchell (land and food systems) is part of a team of researchers who are monitoring bats in B.C. to protect them from white-nose syndrome.
CBC
B.C. researchers discover Janus, the first 'two-faced' star
Physics and astronomy researchers were part of an international team that revealed the first ‘two-faced’ star, a spinning orb with one side covered in super-heated helium, and the other in hydrogen.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen; New Scientist
Robot that tests drugs makes debut at Shambhala Music Festival this week
UBC chemistry researchers created a prototype portable drug-testing machine that will be rolled out at the Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays.
Daily Hive, iHeart Radio, Kootenay Co-op Radio
UBCO researchers investigate new use for plastic bottles
UBCO engineering graduate student Alok Chandra and professor Dr. Sumi Siddiqua developed a new method of converting plastic waste into clay soil stabilizers.
Castanet
As the world sizzles, China says it will deal with climate its own way
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented that humans seem to have an amazing ability to return to business as usual after an emergency passes with regards to Canada’s extreme weather.
Washington Post (subscription)
Orcas are so done with humans that they started sinking boats
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales ramming into boats.
Esquire
What happens next in the B.C. port workers' strike? We answer your questions
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the B.C. port workers’ strike.
CBC; Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post, MSN
How metering can help cities save water
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed how metering could make people use less water.
CBC (32:38 mark)
Experts urge B.C. residents to protect against wildfire smoke to prevent serious illness
Medicine professor Dr. Emily Brigham discussed how to protect our vulnerable citizens from the effects of heat and wildfire smoke.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
Faucet frugality: Experts say B.C. residents need to conserve water now
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought situation and suggested ways to help conserve water.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
North Shore has the 2nd most expensive groceries in B.C., study finds
Land and food systems professor Dr. Richard Barichello commented on food price inflation.
North Shore News
Is Justin Trudeau failing the Canadian science test?
Chemistry professor Dr. Laurel Schafer commented on the need for more federal investment in science research. Research by Dr. Carl Hansen (physics and astronomy) and Dr. Pieter Cullis (medicine) was mentioned.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Here’s why you got a skin tag and what to do if you want it gone
Faculty of medicine clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed the causes of skin tags and how to remove them.
Best Health via MSN
B.C. can be a leader in legal protection for people harmed by artificial intelligence
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Kristen Thomasen co-authored an opinion piece about the need for legislation that protects those harmed by artificial intelligence in B.C.
Vancouver Sun
Japan–South Korea forced labour ‘deal’ struggles to heal old wounds
Asian studies graduate student Jinsung Kim discussed the deal between Japan and South Korea regarding forced labour during Japan’s colonial period.
East Asia Forum