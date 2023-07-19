UBC in The News
Mysterious object on WA beach enthralls world, but should we be worried about space junk?
Media mentioned a study by Dr. Michael Byers (political science) and Dr. Aaron Boley (physics and astronomy) that suggested nations in the global south are at a higher risk of impact from rocket debris.
ABC Australia
UBC researchers using new portable drug testing robot at Shambhala music festival
UBC chemistry researchers created a prototype portable drug–testing machine that will be rolled out at the Shambala Music Festival in the Kootenays.
CTV
‘Way past due’: UBC Okanagan helps create concussion guide for survivors of domestic abuse
UBCO health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar co-authored a guide which helps medical providers recognize and respond to brain injury from intimate partner violence.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Saanich News, Oak Bay News, Revelstoke Review, Victoria News, Haida Gwaii Observer
Winery experiences affected by more than what is in your glass
UBCO faculty of management professor Dr. Annamma Joy led a study that investigated the consumer experience in wineries.
Castanet
The myth of the midlife crisis
Psychology professor Dr. Nancy Sin discussed the midlife crisis and how to better deal with it.
CNN (21:20 mark)
After 100 years, hidden stories of struggles come to light
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Donald Wehrung said the Chinese Exclusion Act was a serious flaw in Canadian history.
China Daily
B.C. ports shut down again as union rejects tentative deal, resumes strike action
Sauder school of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson said the B.C. port strike is now in “uncharted territory” as it is unusually long.
Canadian Press via BNN Bloomberg, Toronto Star, National Post, Financial Post, Yahoo, Ottawa Citizen, Winnipeg Free Press, O Canada, National Observer, CP24
Summer of smoke among the worst on record for Alberta's biggest cities
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said persistent exposure to smoke will pose an increasing risk to public health.
CBC via The Weather Network, Yahoo
How low river levels affect fish
Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor discussed how drought affects marine animals.
CBC Radio (35:10 mark)
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on Canadians emigrating to countries in the global south.
CTV
Tired of high grocery prices? What to expect as the Black Sea grain deal ends
Dr. Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs; land and food systems) said the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is very concerning for food security globally.
Global News
600-year-old tree falls in Stanley Park
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson said trees become extremely vulnerable during a drought.
City News