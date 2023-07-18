UBC In The News
Dogs trained to detect potentially deadly superbug at B.C. hospitals
Pathology and laboratory medicine professor Dr. Marthe Charles co-authored a study that involved using dogs to sniff out dangerous bacterium C. difficile in hospitals.
Canadian Press via Today in BC, Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News
Mental disorders: A vicious cycle
UBC psychology researchers recently revealed that mental disorders perpetuate themselves by generating stress. Dr. Katerina Rnic discussed the team’s findings.
CKNW Weekends with Stirling Faux, CKNW Mike Smyth Show
We knew Vancouver’s ecosystem was damaged. the truth is so much worse
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries adjunct professor Dr. Jesse Morin co-authored a study which investigated the decline of fish in the waters surrounding Vancouver.
Hakai Magazine
New resource helps medical providers recognize and respond to brain injury from intimate partner violence
UBCO health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar co-authored a guide which helps medical providers recognize and respond to brain injury from intimate partner violence.
Castanet
Ottawa has spent billions helping fossil fuel companies. Justin Trudeau is about to change that. Here’s what you need to know
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on fossil fuel subsidies in Canada.
Toronto Star
B.C. home builders say construction costs and high interest rates are hobbling them
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said the effects of increased building costs may not be visible now but will become evident in the coming years as developers pause projects.
Globe and Mail via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen
Growing hope over a new Alzheimer's drug, but there are side effects
Dr. Roger Wong (faculty of medicine) commented on a new Alzheimer’s drug called donanemab.
CBC
Russia is letting the Black Sea grain deal die. Who will feel it most?
Dr. Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs; land and food systems) commented on Russia’s decision to halt participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative that lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea.
Global News
What happens to the brain during consciousness-ending meditation?
Philosophy professor Dr. Evan Thompson commented on nirodha-samāpatti, a form of meditation that reportedly ceases all mental function.
Psyche
High drug prices in Canada are just one side of a bad equation
Clinical professor Dr. Sandra Sirrs and co-author argued that the government needs to oversee drug prices and ensure that incentives for the pharmaceutical industry achieve their goals.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Anishinaabe UBC professor appointed as UN Expert Mechanism Chair
Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot (faculty of arts) has been named the chair of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Canada’s First Nations Radio