UBC In The News
What is skiplagging? Everything about the controversial air travel hack airlines hate
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tim Huh co-authored a study that found skiplagging, when a traveler buys a ticket for a flight with a layover and departs at the layover airport, could lead to an increase in airfares.
Arizona Republic via Yahoo
Dogs trained to detect potentially deadly superbug at B.C. hospitals
Pathology and laboratory medicine professor Dr. Marthe Charles co-authored a study that involved using dogs to sniff out dangerous bacterium C. difficile in hospitals.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen
The B.C. port strike is over, but economic impact could last weeks
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler said it may take several weeks for all backlogs from the B.C. port strike to be cleared.
Canadian Press via CTV, iHeart Radio, Yahoo, The Province; CBC via MSN; Ming Pao (Chinese)
Prescribing psychostimulant medication used for ADHD could help reduce illegal drug use, expert says
Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Heather Palis and co-author said evidence supports prescribing psychostimulants to patients to help reduce their reliance on the illegal stimulant supply.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. home builders say construction costs and high interest rates are hobbling them
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said the effects of increased building costs may not be visible now but will become evident in the coming years as developers pause projects.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How long do Canadians in need have to wait for affordable housing? Depends where they live
Dr. Penny Gurstein, co-director of UBC’s housing research collaborative, said government policy is built around home ownership despite the high number of renters in Canada.
CBC
Wildfire smoke raises health concerns, expert says as parts of Sask. hit highest air quality index level
Respiratory medicine professor Dr. Chris Carlsten said wildfire smoke is significantly more dangerous than regular smoke produced just by burning wood.
CBC
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
Earth, oceans and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Michael Bostock said high ground, several tens of metres above shoreline, is the best place to be when there’s a tsunami.
CTV, iHeart Radio
Have sunscreen? What about sunglasses? Protecting eyes is 'critical,' says one B.C. doctor
Dr. Neeru Gupta, head of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, said excessive exposure to the sun’s powerful rays can hurt and burn your eyes in a similar way to your skin.
Global News, City News
B.C. Drought 2023: Here are 10 tips on how to save water
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought situation and suggested ways to help conserve water.
Vancouver Sun
B.C. drought: 'If you're using water you don't need right now, it's cutting into your food security'
Land and food systems professor Dr. Sean Smukler said we need to start investing in infrastructure for B.C.’s future climate.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Banff murals explore Indigenous connections across the Rockies
UBCO creative and critical studies professor Tania Willard discussed the mural she painted at the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Windsor Star
Looking for something to do with the kids this summer? Consider a visit to an art gallery
Education lecturer Dr. Marie-France Berard discussed the importance of taking kids to view art.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Stressed about climate change? Take a hike
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how hiking and spending time outdoors can improve your health.
National Observer
Forcing all Canadian hospitals to offer MAID would be a toxic dose of intolerance
Peter A. Allard School of Law lecturer Dr. Brian Bird discussed the use of medically assisted death (MAID) in Canada.
Globe and Mail
Canada needs a road map to root out greenwashing for financial products
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Janis Sarra argued that government intervention is needed to press businesses and investors to invest in sustainable assets and projects.
National Observer
19-year-old firefighter struck and killed by tree while clearing brush
UBCO third-year nursing student Devyn Gale passed away while battling a fire in the mountains outside her hometown of Revelstoke.
Global News, Squamish Chief, Castanet