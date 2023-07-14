UBC In The News
Scientists identify paths for reducing air pollution in India
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer co-authored a study which identified strategies to help reduce air pollution in India.
CNN News 18
Orcas may just be the beginning. Whales and humans are likely to have more strange encounters in the future
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on gray whales approaching humans.
Business Insider via Yahoo, MSN
Work resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal is reached to end strike
Sauder School of Business professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson commented on the tentative deal that ended the strike of over 7,000 cargo loaders at B.C.’s ports.
Canadian Press via Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
Is COVID in a summer lull, or something more? There are reasons for caution — and for optimism
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto said CoVARR-Net data shows that COVID levels have dropped fourfold since the spring.
Toronto Star
Today’s new COVID reality: Your questions answered
Zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto said though COVID levels are dipping, taking a rapid test when you have a fever and other flu-like symptoms is still important.
Toronto Star
Dude, where’s my alternative to cars?
Dr. Jiaying Zhao (psychology; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed how people can reduce their reliance on cars.
CBC Radio
Surging wildfires and B.C.'s climate tax credit
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed B.C.’s current wildfires and drought.
CBC Radio
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought situation and suggested ways to help conserve water.
CTV News, iHeartRadio, CTV Morning Live, CBC Vancouver News at Six, CBC BC Today (3:40 mark), CKNW Jill Bennett Show, City News
Farm workers at increasing risk of heat-related illnesses as B.C. summers get hotter
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Schwandt said working outdoors increases the risk of heat-related illness.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
B.C.'s 2023 wildfire season claims second spot in all-time record
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels said this fire season will likely be the greatest on record for B.C.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen, Powell River Peak
National standards for substance use education
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins discussed how to best support children and youth when it comes to substance use education and intervention.
iHeart Radio
Canada’s wildfire approach needs to shift from reactive to proactive
Dr. Kira Hoffman (faculty of forestry) argued that Canada needs to invest in proactive fire management.
Globe and Mail
Dengue prevention is everyone's responsibility
Clinical professor Dr. Muhammad Morshed argued that a more coordinated approach is needed to control mosquitoes in Bangladesh.
The Business Standard (Bangladesh)
Downtown Kelowna UBCO tower will have city's deepest parkade
UBCO is building a four-storey, below-grade parkade for its upcoming downtown campus.
Castanet, Revelstoke Review