UBC In The News
Gray whales approach boats and let humans pet them, baffling scientists
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, said gray whales approaching humans is strange because they were “hunted almost to extinction.”
Do health care deals work? Feds overhauling data collection to help answer
School of population and public health professor Dr. Kim McGrail said the federal and provincial plan to make health records more accessible will take a long time to adopt and implement.
B.C. residents asked to conserve water as severe drought persists
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson commented on B.C.’s drought.
VR project brings the realities of Arctic climate change in Canada to viewers
Forestry professor Dr. Isla Myers-Smith said there has been an increase in shrubs and grasses, along with rates of permafrost thaw and erosion on Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island in Yukon since the 1980s.
Stone walls and historical harbors are unexpected havens of biodiversity
Zoology professor Dr. Katie Marshall commented on a study which found that old harbour infrastructure and sea walls provide habitat to wildlife.
They lost their kids to Fortnite
Peter A. Allard School of Law adjunct professor Jon Festinger commented on the class action lawsuit against video game company Epic.
Cave and Basin murals explore Indigenous connections to place
Creative and critical studies professor Tania Willard discussed the mural she painted at the Cave and Basin National Historic Site.
When did summer camp get so lux?
History professor Dr. Leslie Paris said initially, parents sending their kids to sleepaway camp was an expression of their elite status.
