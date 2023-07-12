UBC In The News
Deep-sea mining could hurt $5.5B tuna industry, UBC study claims
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes co-authored a study which argued that deep-sea mining could interfere with tuna migration.
Forbes, ABC Australia, Inside Climate News; Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
Pandemic resignations could have been caused by rising home prices: UBC research
A Sauder School of Business working paper argued that high house prices allowed many older Americans to retire early. Co-author Dr. Jack Favilukis was quoted.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News
Five astounding orca behaviors explained, from ramming boats to hunting great white sharks
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Josh McInnes commented on the social behaviour of killer whales.
Smithsonian Magazine via MSN
How parents can help children with ADHD thrive in friendships
Psychology professor Dr. Amori Mikami discussed how parents can support their child in making friends.
KQED (NPR/PBS)
Premier wants Alberta energy minister to incentivize development of small modular reactors
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana said Alberta’s push for small modular reactors to reduce emissions from oilsands is a “greenwashing” exercise.
CBC
How veterans and frontline workers say cannabis is tackling PTSD, depression
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zachary Walsh said cannabis may help allay symptoms of PTSD but does not cure them.
CBC
Why strategies to cope with higher temperatures aren’t keeping pace with global warming
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch discussed how to protect vulnerable populations from the effects of higher temperatures caused by global warming.
CKNW (9:05 mark)
Climate change is increasing the risk of Lyme disease in Canada
Clinical professor Dr. Muhammad Morshed discussed how climate change is increasing the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses in Canada.
CKNW
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Forestry professor Dr. Isla Myers-Smith said there has been an increase in shrubs and grasses, along with rates of permafrost thaw and erosion on Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island in Yukon since the 1980s.
Black Press via Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Terrace Standard, Mission City Record, Campbell River Mirror, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News
Should this be back-to-school wear?
Clinical professor Dr. Susan Kuo said B.C.’s reporting for COVID-19 deaths is likely very conservative.
The Tyee via Yahoo, Penticton Herald
‘I’m afraid of summer now’: Vancouver is in dire need of proper ventilation
Medicine professor Dr. Emily Brigham said the harmful effects of wildfire smoke are heightened for those with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases.
Georgia Straight
New tool aims to improve access to sexual health care across Indigenous communities in B.C.
Faculty of medicine graduate students Piper Scott-Fiddler and Samantha Martin-Ferris developed the Lifegiver Box, which helps improve access to sexual health care for Indigenous people.
CTV, iHeart Radio