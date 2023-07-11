UBC In The News
Deep-sea mining could impact tuna fisheries, study says
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes co-authored a study which argued that deep-sea mining could interfere with tuna migration.
Reuters via Yahoo, Aol, Daily Mail, CNBC Africa, Channel NewsAsia
Dog 'nobody wants' still waiting to be adopted after 500 days breaks hearts
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren conducted a study which found that black dogs were twice as likely to be rated as being aggressive.
Newsweek
Euclid spacecraft launches into deep space
UBC scientists are among 2,000 researchers who will be involved in analyzing the data sent back to Earth from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite.
City News, Canadian Geographic
Canada has wildfires every year. Why won't it create a firefighting force?
UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais said a Canadian federal firefighting force would be difficult to manage between the federal government and the provinces.
Washington Post (subscription)
They caught the fish, but the $3.5 million prize got away
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that fish can die from overexertion during a fight.
New York Times via Brisbane Times, Sydney Morning Herald, Yahoo
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Forestry professor Dr. Isla Myers-Smith said there has been an increase in shrubs and grasses, along with rates of permafrost thaw and erosion on Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island in Yukon since the 1980s.
Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record
Meet Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023
UBC ranked 22nd of 150 on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023.
Forbes