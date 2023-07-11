UBC In The News

Deep-sea mining could impact tuna fisheries, study says

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes co-authored a study which argued that deep-sea mining could interfere with tuna migration. 
Reuters via Yahoo, Aol, Daily Mail, CNBC Africa, Channel NewsAsia 

Dog 'nobody wants' still waiting to be adopted after 500 days breaks hearts

Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren conducted a study which found that black dogs were twice as likely to be rated as being aggressive. 
Newsweek 

Euclid spacecraft launches into deep space

UBC scientists are among 2,000 researchers who will be involved in analyzing the data sent back to Earth from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite. 
City News, Canadian Geographic 

Canada has wildfires every year. Why won't it create a firefighting force?

UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais said a Canadian federal firefighting force would be difficult to manage between the federal government and the provinces. 
Washington Post (subscription) 

Logan Paul's PRIME Energy drink prompts concerns about the risks of caffeine for kids

Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman said an energy drink that contains 200 milligrams of caffeine (the equivalent of more than two cups of coffee) is too much for a child. 
NBC via Aol 

They caught the fish, but the $3.5 million prize got away

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that fish can die from overexertion during a fight.
New York Times via Brisbane Times, Sydney Morning Herald, Yahoo 

'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island

Forestry professor Dr. Isla Myers-Smith said there has been an increase in shrubs and grasses, along with rates of permafrost thaw and erosion on Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island in Yukon since the 1980s.  
Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record 

Meet Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023

UBC ranked 22nd of 150 on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2023. 
Forbes 