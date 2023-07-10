UBC In The News

Are ‘mother trees’ real?

Media mentioned forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book Finding the Mother Tree, and her research on forest networks. 
Popular Science via Yahoo 

A leap into the dark mysteries of the universe

UBC scientists are among 2,000 researchers who will be involved in analyzing the data sent back to Earth from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite. 
Research2Reality 

The mystery of the missing bear toes

UBCO wildlife researcher Clayton Lamb led a study that investigated why a high number of grizzly bears are missing some or all of the toes and claws on their forefeet. 
CBC Radio  

Forests used to catch fire like this all the time

An opinion piece mentioned a study by UBC forestry researchers which revealed that Canada’s fires 100 to 200 years ago were more intense than they are today. 
National Post 

UBC researcher raises serious concerns about methane release from melting glaciers

Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Hal Bradbury co-authored a study that found melting Arctic glaciers are releasing dangerous methane. 
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada; Men’s Journal via Yahoo 

Go fish: How fishers and scientists are racing to protect a world-famous species from invasives

Media mentioned research by zoology professors Drs. Dolph Schluter and Don McPhail (emeritus) on the endangered stickleback fish. 
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak 

The viruses infecting sea lice

Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences researchers found that viruses that prey on sea lice might be able to control the sea lice population. Dr. Curtis Suttle was quoted. 
CKTZ Cortes Currents 

They caught the fish, but the $3.5 million prize got away

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that fish can die from overexertion during a fight. 
New York Times 

Great Dane has officially 'outsmarted the hoomans' in hilarious clip

Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren said that the most intelligent dogs have an intelligence level equivalent to that of a 30-month-old child. 
Newsweek via MSN 

Montana’s tailings storage regulations informing global efforts

Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining professor emeritus Dr. Dirk Van Zyl commented on Montana’s tailings storage regulations. 
Elko Daily Free Press 

As Quebec gets wetter because of climate change, risks of landslides increase

Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Scott McDougall posits that climate change will increase the likelihood of landslides in Quebec. 
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global News, Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record 

Gen X is over having their menopause and sex concerns brushed aside

Medicine professor Dr. Lori Brotto said that topical estrogen is effective for common perimenopause symptoms. 
Globe and Mail (subscription) 

Blockchain could boost economic growth in Canada — but is Canada ready?

School of information professor Dr. Victoria Lemieux said that Canada is behind Europe on government blockchain policy.  
CBC 

Turning your yard into a meadow can save water and time. Here's how to do it

Allison Luke, principal instructor, UBC’s botanical garden horticulture training program, commented on meadow making. 
CBC 

Paper Trail Exhibit: 100 years since the Exclusion Act

History research assistant Naomi Louie discussed the Chinese Exclusion Act that completely halted Chinese immigration to Canada for 24 years.
CTV (55:25 mark) 

B.C.’s new shelter rate a good start, but doesn’t go nearly far enough: advocates

Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson argued that B.C. needs to take a more proactive role in updating its shelter rate. 
Global News 

Pharmacists now able to help manage pain

Pharmaceutical sciences lecturer Dr. Tiana Tilli explained how pharmacists can help patients across B.C. manage pain medications after hospital visits. 
CKNW (20:25 mark) 

'It definitely scared me': Massive mystery moth spotted in Richmond

Zoology professor emerita Dr. Judith Meyers said the big moth recently sighted in Richmond could be either a Sphinx or polyphemus moth. 
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen 

It’s getting harder for fish in the sea to breathe

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck. 
The Tyee 

Humans take out more wild species than any other predator on Earth

Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said industrial fisheries can look to Indigenous stewardship models for ways to more sustainably engage with fish. 
Hakai Magazine via Smithsonian Magazine 

I’ve helped librarians handle attempted book bans for 20 years. Here’s why it’s getting worse.

Richard Beaudry (faculty of education) argued that book ban movements discourage diversity of thought among children. 
Maclean’s 

Recycling project gains momentum thanks to UBCO

UBCO and a Penticton-based recycling project have teamed up to sponsor a symposium on July 24 to raise funds for research that promises to help the environment. 
Penticton Herald 