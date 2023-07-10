UBC In The News
Are ‘mother trees’ real?
Media mentioned forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book Finding the Mother Tree, and her research on forest networks.
Popular Science via Yahoo
A leap into the dark mysteries of the universe
UBC scientists are among 2,000 researchers who will be involved in analyzing the data sent back to Earth from the European Space Agency’s recently launched Euclid satellite.
Research2Reality
The mystery of the missing bear toes
UBCO wildlife researcher Clayton Lamb led a study that investigated why a high number of grizzly bears are missing some or all of the toes and claws on their forefeet.
CBC Radio
Forests used to catch fire like this all the time
An opinion piece mentioned a study by UBC forestry researchers which revealed that Canada’s fires 100 to 200 years ago were more intense than they are today.
National Post
UBC researcher raises serious concerns about methane release from melting glaciers
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Hal Bradbury co-authored a study that found melting Arctic glaciers are releasing dangerous methane.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada; Men’s Journal via Yahoo
Go fish: How fishers and scientists are racing to protect a world-famous species from invasives
Media mentioned research by zoology professors Drs. Dolph Schluter and Don McPhail (emeritus) on the endangered stickleback fish.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak
The viruses infecting sea lice
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences researchers found that viruses that prey on sea lice might be able to control the sea lice population. Dr. Curtis Suttle was quoted.
CKTZ Cortes Currents
They caught the fish, but the $3.5 million prize got away
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that fish can die from overexertion during a fight.
New York Times
Montana’s tailings storage regulations informing global efforts
Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining professor emeritus Dr. Dirk Van Zyl commented on Montana’s tailings storage regulations.
Elko Daily Free Press
As Quebec gets wetter because of climate change, risks of landslides increase
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Scott McDougall posits that climate change will increase the likelihood of landslides in Quebec.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global News, Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record
Gen X is over having their menopause and sex concerns brushed aside
Medicine professor Dr. Lori Brotto said that topical estrogen is effective for common perimenopause symptoms.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Blockchain could boost economic growth in Canada — but is Canada ready?
School of information professor Dr. Victoria Lemieux said that Canada is behind Europe on government blockchain policy.
CBC
Turning your yard into a meadow can save water and time. Here's how to do it
Allison Luke, principal instructor, UBC’s botanical garden horticulture training program, commented on meadow making.
CBC
Paper Trail Exhibit: 100 years since the Exclusion Act
History research assistant Naomi Louie discussed the Chinese Exclusion Act that completely halted Chinese immigration to Canada for 24 years.
CTV (55:25 mark)
B.C.’s new shelter rate a good start, but doesn’t go nearly far enough: advocates
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson argued that B.C. needs to take a more proactive role in updating its shelter rate.
Global News
Pharmacists now able to help manage pain
Pharmaceutical sciences lecturer Dr. Tiana Tilli explained how pharmacists can help patients across B.C. manage pain medications after hospital visits.
CKNW (20:25 mark)
'It definitely scared me': Massive mystery moth spotted in Richmond
Zoology professor emerita Dr. Judith Meyers said the big moth recently sighted in Richmond could be either a Sphinx or polyphemus moth.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen
It’s getting harder for fish in the sea to breathe
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
The Tyee
Humans take out more wild species than any other predator on Earth
Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said industrial fisheries can look to Indigenous stewardship models for ways to more sustainably engage with fish.
Hakai Magazine via Smithsonian Magazine
I’ve helped librarians handle attempted book bans for 20 years. Here’s why it’s getting worse.
Richard Beaudry (faculty of education) argued that book ban movements discourage diversity of thought among children.
Maclean’s
Recycling project gains momentum thanks to UBCO
UBCO and a Penticton-based recycling project have teamed up to sponsor a symposium on July 24 to raise funds for research that promises to help the environment.
Penticton Herald