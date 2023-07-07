UBC In The News
Arctic island's melting glaciers unleash potent greenhouse gas, warns B.C. scientist
Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Hal Bradbury co-authored a study that found melting Arctic glaciers are releasing dangerous methane.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen
Green spaces and heat waves
Urban forestry professor Dr. Andrew Almas discussed the impacts of heat waves on health and air quality and how we can adapt urban spaces to withstand the pressures of a changing climate.
Fairchild TV (Chinese)
Parlez-vous Valyrian? Meet the people creating languages for Game of Thrones, Avatar and more
UBCO anthropology professor Dr. Christine Schreyer discussed creating fictional, or constructed languages.
The Guardian via Yahoo, MSN
Georgia's new nuclear plant is expected to make a dent in state's carbon emissions
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana commented on the recently built nuclear reactor in Georgia, the first in the U.S. in more than 40 years.
NPR
Caught between a water emergency and a possible nuclear crisis in Nikopol
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. M.V. Ramana discussed the possibility of nuclear disaster at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Who What Why, International Business Times
How tiny sensors in the forest are shaping the future of firefighting
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said that we need to learn how to live with wildfire smoke as it is going to get worse.
Global News
Is the Vancouver School Board releasing false enrollment data?
School of community and regional planning professor Dr. Michael Hooper commented on enrollment rates at Vancouver elementary and secondary schools.
CKNW
Safety concerns raised after teen dies in crash during Big White mountain bike race
School of population and public health professor emerita Dr. Kay Teschke discussed the risks associated with mountain biking.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
On thin ice: Who ‘owns’ the Arctic?
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers commented on Canada’s presence in the Arctic.
Canadian Geographic
A crucial test for Canadian news media
Journalism professors Drs. Alfred Hermida and Mary Lynn Young wrote about the implications of Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, that will make companies like Meta and Google compensate Canadian news outlets whenever their news content is shared on their online platforms.
The Conversation via The Tyee
Anticipating Canada’s crisis response decisions can save critical time in future wildfire seasons
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability adjunct professor Dr. Robin Gregory and co-authors argued that Canada needs a proactive crisis management plan to deal with wildfires.
The Conversation via Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Pique NewsMagazine
Penticton Indian Band member appointed to Order of Canada
UBCO Indigenous studies professor lax̌lax̌tkʷ Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was appointed to the Order of Canada.
Global News